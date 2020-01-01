Buenos Aires
Av. Callao 1823, C1024AAE CABA, Argentina
Only a couple of blocks from La Recoleta cemetery on leafy avenidas Callao between Quintana and Alvear, the Casa Sur Art Hotel is ideally located for any boutique hotel in Buenos Aires. Location is only part of the charm. Casa Sur doesn’t try to...
Maipú 907, C1006ACM CABA, Argentina
In the bustling Microcentro, not far from tony Recoleta, this funky (but not too funky) contemporary hotel breaks away from the neighborhood’s more bland chain hotels that are generally higher priced. The art deco–style Hotel Pulitzer, part of a...
Honduras 5860, C1414 CABA, Argentina
This small, chic hotel came into being after an Argentine PR director and her English record producer husband couldn’t find the perfect place for their visiting guests to stay during their Buenos Aires wedding. They needed a place with a bar, a...
Av. Alvear 1891, C1129 CABA, Argentina
The Alvear Palace is a Buenos Aires landmark. Dreamed up by businessman and socialite Dr. Rafael de Miero, who wanted to bring back 1920s Paris grandeur to his hometown, the hotel was erected in 1932 on the corner of Avenida Alvear andAyacucho...
AAK, Libertad 505, C1012 CABA, Argentina
Teatro Colón, considered one of the most beautiful opera houses in the world, is a must-see for architecture fans and ballet enthusiasts alike. Around the corner is Petit Colón, one of the city's most elegant cafés — and a perfect spot to stop for...
Av. Rivadavia 3899, C1204AAD C1204AAD, Buenos Aires, Argentina
On weekends, the line to get into Las Violetas stretches halfway around the block. (A little much, you say, in a city that's filled with lovely cafes?) No, in fact, the locals know what they're doing. This gem of a corner cafe may be the most...
Defensa 695, C1065AAK CABA, Argentina
It's true: picturesque old corner cafes are practically a dime a dozen in the bohemian barrio of San Telmo. But Bar Seddon, distinguished by the city as one of the bares notables (notable historic bars) of Buenos Aires, has a few things going for...
Av. de Mayo 825, C1084 CABA, Argentina
More than a local institution dating back to the 1850s, the Café Tortoni ranks among the world’s most famous salons. As vintage photos here show, the columned establishment has hosted more literary figures than you can count. Play...
Carlos Calvo 599, C1102AAK CABA, Argentina
For a little old-school San Telmo atmosphere, you can’t do much better than this classic corner bar. Dating from 1864, the antique building started out as a pulpería (general store), the seedy center of a gambling ring and even a brothel before it...
Junín 1760, C1113 CABA, Argentina
La Recoleta Cemetery is one of the most visited cemeteries in Latin America, mainly because Evita Peron is buried there, among other notable figures. The cemetery is built around a convent and a church, Our Lady of Pilar (Iglesia de Nuestra Señora...
Humberto 1º 412, C1103 CABA, Argentina
The store specializes in antiques and vintage clothing from the 1920s to the 1980s. Everything has an air of elegance, from the beaded gowns to the crystal decanters.
Av. Cnel. Niceto Vega 5510, C1414 BFD, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Buenos Aires' nightlife is famous, and rightly so - but unless you're a serious club-goer, it's unlikely you're going be trekking out to the Costanera Norte to hit up the string of superclubs at four in the morning. Perennially cool Niceto Club...
Abasto, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Buenos Aires is famous for tango, and famous for street art: the two artistic traditions collide in the central neighorhood of Abasto, where tango legend Carlos Gardel grew up. For a self-guided tour of the barrio's outdoor artwork, start at...
San Telmo, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The attractive San Telmo barrio began as an upscale area before tenement living took over. It’s back big-time now, helped by its famous antique flea market. On Sundays tourists and locals descend upon the Plaza Dorrego and its side lanes for...
Av. Congreso 3661, C1430AZG C1430AZG, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Even in the quickest walk around Palermo Hollywood, Villa Crespo, or San Telmo, you'll spot murals climbing up walls and stencils covering garage doors. Street art is a huge deal in Buenos Aires — and thanks to relaxed local laws and a receptive...
Av. de Mayo, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Thanks to some smart city planning, Buenos Aires features a few Parisian-style boulevards—wide and beautiful, lined with trees and elegant architecture—that beckon travelers to take a leisurely stroll. The loveliest are Avenida de Mayo and Avenida...
Av. de Mayo 1370, C1085 CABA, Argentina
It's a guidebook staple: most visitors to Buenos Aires read about Palacio Barolo, the architectural marvel on Avenida de Mayo that's based on the structure of Dante's Divine Comedy, and they stop by to see it from the outside. But Palacio Barolo...
Perú 988, C1028 CABA, Argentina
Okay, okay. Unless you're a serious cyclist who travels with his own custom-made helmet - or an adventurous traveler with some local friends - you're probably not going to be joining the nighttime Masa Critica group bike ride through Buenos Aires'...
Calle Rivadavia s/n, C1004 CABA, Argentina
Up until recently, the Catedral Metropolitana was famous for a few things - the rococo altar, the Christ statue carved from algarrobo (carob) wood, the fact that it's the final resting place of the great South American liberator General Jose de...
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Graffitimundo is dedicated to increasing awareness of the bustling street art scene in vibrant Buenos Aires. Beginning in 2009, the non-profit organization began connecting people with the artists of this unique movement and increasing knowledge...
Defensa 755, C1065AAM CABA, Argentina
Touring this one-of-a-kind urban villa and archaeological site allows a unique insight into the city's history. The beautifully restored urban mansion was once the residence of a wealthy Spanish family; they fled for higher ground when yellow...
Av. Santa Fe 1860, C1124 CABA, Argentina
Buenos Aires is a city of readers—it supports more bookstores per capita than any other place in the world. The crown jewel of the librerías here is the Ateneo Grand Splendid. Housed in a theater where music legends such as Carlos...
PEDRO DOMINGO MURILLO 725, C1414 CABA, Argentina
The only way to improve on a leisurely feast of several courses in Buenos Aires is to pair the food with wine. Sommeliers at many of the city’s finer restaurants offer wine pairing options, typically pairing the entrada (appetizer) with a...
San Telmo, Buenos Aires, Argentina
We've all been there. You get back from a trip and you're desperate to describe to your friends that life-changing sunrise, to explain how impossibly charming that little cafe was - to casually upload a striking photo album to Flickr or Facebook...
Puerto Madero, Buenos Aires, Argentina
An urban-planning project that inspired similar projects in other waterfront cities around the world, Puerto Madero went in the 1990s from seedy docklands to lovely converted brick warehouses filled with posh restaurants and retail. In recent...
Nicaragua 4728, C1414BVJ CABA, Argentina
If you are heading to Buenos Aires and looking for the Graffiti Scene, I highly recommend to contact the guided tours of Graffiti Mundo. Graffiti Mundo is a non profit organization that promotes the local Art scene and the artists. The tour guides...
