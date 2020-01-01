Buenos Aires
Collected by Mathilde Yvert Rankin
Gorriti 5132, C1414BJT CABA, Argentina
With a smart and simple chalkboard menu of cheese plates, salads, sandwiches made with homemade bread, good coffee, and Argentinian wines by the glass, Pain et Vin is a lovely venue for lunch or an afternoon glass of Malbec rosado. The Palermo...
Florida 165, C1005AAC CABA, Argentina
Buenos Aires lies on the edge of flat pampa, so even a gentle incline is rare—you’ll have to take some stairs to get a view. The 16-story Galería Güemes, built in 1915, was the city’s first skyscraper, and its...
Av. de Mayo 1370, C1085 CABA, Argentina
It's a guidebook staple: most visitors to Buenos Aires read about Palacio Barolo, the architectural marvel on Avenida de Mayo that's based on the structure of Dante's Divine Comedy, and they stop by to see it from the outside. But Palacio Barolo...
Av. Congreso 3661, C1430AZG C1430AZG, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Even in the quickest walk around Palermo Hollywood, Villa Crespo, or San Telmo, you'll spot murals climbing up walls and stencils covering garage doors. Street art is a huge deal in Buenos Aires — and thanks to relaxed local laws and a receptive...
AAK, Libertad 505, C1012 CABA, Argentina
Teatro Colón, considered one of the most beautiful opera houses in the world, is a must-see for architecture fans and ballet enthusiasts alike. Around the corner is Petit Colón, one of the city's most elegant cafés — and a perfect spot to stop for...
Defensa 695, C1065AAK CABA, Argentina
It's true: picturesque old corner cafes are practically a dime a dozen in the bohemian barrio of San Telmo. But Bar Seddon, distinguished by the city as one of the bares notables (notable historic bars) of Buenos Aires, has a few things going for...
Buenos Aires, C1122 Buenos Aires, Argentina
Don't let the 'Afternoon Tea' title fool you: at the Alvear Palace's lavish service, you'll be having far more than a cup of Earl Grey. Guests are pleasantly stuffed here, in fact, with beautiful little cakes, homemade scones, tiny tea sandwiches,...
Calle Rivadavia s/n, C1004 CABA, Argentina
Up until recently, the Catedral Metropolitana was famous for a few things - the rococo altar, the Christ statue carved from algarrobo (carob) wood, the fact that it's the final resting place of the great South American liberator General Jose de...
C1104ACA, Av. Antártida Argentina 1355, C1104ACA CABA, Argentina
New York has Ellis Island; Buenos Aires has the Hotel de Inmigrantes. The huge waterfront building, located near the old port docks in what's today known as Puerto Madero, served as the temporary home for waves of European immigrants arriving to...
Gorriti 5751, C1414BKG CABA, Argentina
If the city’s history and architecture is downtown, and the old money is in Recoleta, then sprawling Palermo—divided into several sub-neighborhoods, including Soho, Hollywood, and Palermo Chico—is the center of the city’s contemporary culture....
Uriarte 1490, C1414DAN CABA, Argentina
Buenos Aires is visibly teeming with artists of all kinds. If it's fine art you're after, stop by some of the city’s major museums, such as the Museo de Arte Latinoamericano de Buenos Aires (often referred to as MALBA) and the Museo Nacional de...
Nicaragua 4728, C1414BVJ CABA, Argentina
If you are heading to Buenos Aires and looking for the Graffiti Scene, I highly recommend to contact the guided tours of Graffiti Mundo. Graffiti Mundo is a non profit organization that promotes the local Art scene and the artists. The tour guides...
