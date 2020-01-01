Buenos Aires
Collected by Samantha Ceppos
Humberto 1º 1462, C1103 ADD, Buenos Aires, Argentina
To get a real feel for the Tango culture in Buenos Aires then you must go to a Milonga (Tango club). As I walked into Sueno Porteno Milonga I felt as if I had walked back into a cheesy disco in the 70's. But instead of the BeeGees, the speakers...
Defensa 755, C1065AAM CABA, Argentina
Touring this one-of-a-kind urban villa and archaeological site allows a unique insight into the city's history. The beautifully restored urban mansion was once the residence of a wealthy Spanish family; they fled for higher ground when yellow...
Carlos Calvo 599, C1102AAK CABA, Argentina
For a little old-school San Telmo atmosphere, you can’t do much better than this classic corner bar. Dating from 1864, the antique building started out as a pulpería (general store), the seedy center of a gambling ring and even a brothel before it...
This Sunday street fair provides a glimpse into traditional Argentine gaucho culture. Wander the stalls and you’ll find scarves, leather goods, and authentic souvenirs by local artisans. For the September, 2012 issue, Humberto Leon and Carol Lim...
Av. Santa Fe 1860, C1124 CABA, Argentina
Buenos Aires is a city of readers—it supports more bookstores per capita than any other place in the world. The crown jewel of the librerías here is the Ateneo Grand Splendid. Housed in a theater where music legends such as Carlos...
PEDRO DOMINGO MURILLO 725, C1414 CABA, Argentina
The only way to improve on a leisurely feast of several courses in Buenos Aires is to pair the food with wine. Sommeliers at many of the city’s finer restaurants offer wine pairing options, typically pairing the entrada (appetizer) with a...
San Telmo, Buenos Aires, Argentina
We've all been there. You get back from a trip and you're desperate to describe to your friends that life-changing sunrise, to explain how impossibly charming that little cafe was - to casually upload a striking photo album to Flickr or Facebook...
Defensa 695, C1065AAK CABA, Argentina
It's true: picturesque old corner cafes are practically a dime a dozen in the bohemian barrio of San Telmo. But Bar Seddon, distinguished by the city as one of the bares notables (notable historic bars) of Buenos Aires, has a few things going for...
Av. Rivadavia 3899, C1204AAD C1204AAD, Buenos Aires, Argentina
On weekends, the line to get into Las Violetas stretches halfway around the block. (A little much, you say, in a city that's filled with lovely cafes?) No, in fact, the locals know what they're doing. This gem of a corner cafe may be the most...
Calle Rivadavia s/n, C1004 CABA, Argentina
Up until recently, the Catedral Metropolitana was famous for a few things - the rococo altar, the Christ statue carved from algarrobo (carob) wood, the fact that it's the final resting place of the great South American liberator General Jose de...
Junín 1760, C1113 CABA, Argentina
La Recoleta Cemetery is one of the most visited cemeteries in Latin America, mainly because Evita Peron is buried there, among other notable figures. The cemetery is built around a convent and a church, Our Lady of Pilar (Iglesia de Nuestra Señora...
Av. de Mayo 1370, C1085 CABA, Argentina
It's a guidebook staple: most visitors to Buenos Aires read about Palacio Barolo, the architectural marvel on Avenida de Mayo that's based on the structure of Dante's Divine Comedy, and they stop by to see it from the outside. But Palacio Barolo...
Guatemala 4699, C1425 CABA, Argentina
On your last night in Buenos Aires (or if you only have one night in Buenos Aires - the horror!) - treat yourself to a full-on Argentinian feast at Don Julio, one of the city's classiest and most traditional parrillas. You'll find all of the usual...
Av. Cnel. Niceto Vega 5510, C1414 BFD, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Buenos Aires' nightlife is famous, and rightly so - but unless you're a serious club-goer, it's unlikely you're going be trekking out to the Costanera Norte to hit up the string of superclubs at four in the morning. Perennially cool Niceto Club...
San Telmo, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The attractive San Telmo barrio began as an upscale area before tenement living took over. It’s back big-time now, helped by its famous antique flea market. On Sundays tourists and locals descend upon the Plaza Dorrego and its side lanes for...
Abasto, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Buenos Aires is famous for tango, and famous for street art: the two artistic traditions collide in the central neighorhood of Abasto, where tango legend Carlos Gardel grew up. For a self-guided tour of the barrio's outdoor artwork, start at...
Gorriti 5132, C1414BJT CABA, Argentina
With a smart and simple chalkboard menu of cheese plates, salads, sandwiches made with homemade bread, good coffee, and Argentinian wines by the glass, Pain et Vin is a lovely venue for lunch or an afternoon glass of Malbec rosado. The Palermo...
Florida 165, C1005AAC CABA, Argentina
Buenos Aires lies on the edge of flat pampa, so even a gentle incline is rare—you’ll have to take some stairs to get a view. The 16-story Galería Güemes, built in 1915, was the city’s first skyscraper, and its...
Estados Unidos 465, C1101 AAJ, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The carne at this San Telmo restaurant is so succulent that the servers cut it with a spoon. Order the lomo cut, which is the Argentine version of filet mignon. 54/(11) 4361-5557. For the September, 2012 issue, Humberto Leon and Carol Lim of...
Costa Rica & Fitz Roy 5602, C1414BTF CABA, Argentina
First thing you do when you get off the plane in Buenos Aires? Go get some meat! When I think of Buenos Aires I think about 3 things: Alfajores, Street Art, and the amazing beef that I get to devour. My friend Travis and I headed over to Parrilla...
Av. Alicia Moreau de Justo 516, C1107 CABA, Argentina
For a superbly gluttonous experience visit Cabana Las Lilas in Puerto Moderno. This popular, busy, touristy and well respected establishment is pricey, but good. The evening starts the minute you're seated with aperitif and tapas. Las Lilas is...
José A. Cabrera 5099, C1414 BGQ, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Beef is everywhere in Buenos Aires, but there are a few parrillas in town that stand above the rest for quality. Within that category, La Cabrera offers a unique experience. Yes, the focus is on the meat, but the sides almost steal the...
Av. de Mayo 825, C1084 CABA, Argentina
More than a local institution dating back to the 1850s, the Café Tortoni ranks among the world’s most famous salons. As vintage photos here show, the columned establishment has hosted more literary figures than you can count. Play...
Puerto Madero, Buenos Aires, Argentina
An urban-planning project that inspired similar projects in other waterfront cities around the world, Puerto Madero went in the 1990s from seedy docklands to lovely converted brick warehouses filled with posh restaurants and retail. In recent...
Balcarce 431, C1064 AAI, Buenos Aires, Argentina
I was skeptical - a dinner tango show sounded like a touristy nightmare in Buenos Aires with mediocre food and overpriced tickets. However I decided to try this classic tourist activity because I simply wanted to see some really great tango. La...
Sarmiento 4006, C1197AAH CABA, Argentina
Milonga references a style of dance intrinsic to the Argentine tango and Afro-influenced in style, known to be less formal and more rustic. This particular evening in Buenos Aires at La Catedral was serendipitous. I sat in awe watching couples...
'Treintasillas' means 'thirty seats' - and thanks to its popularity with local foodies, you'll have to plan ahead if you intend to sit in one of them. At this casually stylish closed-door restaurant - cash-only and open exclusively on Friday and...
Francisco Acuña de Figueroa 1790, C1180ABH CABA, Argentina
For serious wine enthusiasts, this is the closed-door dining experience of choice. On Wednesday through Saturday at at Casa Coupage, a pair of sommeliers serve a seasonal tasting menu with wine pairings to nine tables inside their elegant Palermo...
Gorriti 4389, Buenos Aires, Argentina
It's a springlike Thursday evening at an elegant apartment in Palermo - but instead of white linen, the tables are spread with newspapers. In the kitchen, New Orleans native Liza Puglia is putting the finishing touches on a southern-style feast of...
San Nicolás, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Young Argentine chefs trained in Europe’s top kitchens are returning home to reinvent their national cuisine. Dante Liporace, the el Bulli– trained chef of Tarquino is one of the leaders of the movement, known as La Nueva Cocina Argentina. His...
Defensa 855, C1065 AAO, Buenos Aires, Argentina
It's slightly unnerving when you're seated too close to the next table in a jam-packed parrilla (steakhouse), the clatter of dishes and voices and the televised futbol game in the background, and your stoic waiter, a giant of a man in a stained...
Lafinur 2988, C1425 CABA, Argentina
On a warm spring afternoon or evening, you'll be hard-pressed to find a lovelier place to sit down for a meal than the picture-perfect courtyard adjacent to the Museo Evita. With a crepe station on one end and tables of stylishly dressed...
Av. Corrientes 1368, C1043 CABA, Argentina
Busy Corrientes is one of the city's primary thoroughfares; the most famous stretch of the avenue is located around its intersection with Avenida de Julio, also known as Buenos Aires theatre district. In some cities, people go out for dinner and a...
Chile 499, C1098AAI CABA, Argentina
We know, we know - when you first arrive to Buenos Aires, all you want to eat that juicy steak you've been dreaming about ever since purchasing a plane ticket. But after several nights of bife de chorizo, widen your meat-eating horizons and head...
Av. Brasil 399, C1154AAC CABA, Argentina
Perched on the northern (and safer) edge of Parque Lezama, a leafy green park that separates tourist-friendly San Telmo with the meaner streets of La Boca, Bar Británico is the real deal - a no-frills corner bar with a long history in the...
An observer from the sidewalk might puzzle as groups of people march into this pretty flower store—and don’t emerge shortly with bouquets. The customers are not here for the blossoms but for what lies below. A door at the rear of the...
Paraná 1048, C1018 ADB, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Even if you're not a Spanish speaker, you can put two and two together: Milion means 'million.' It's not clear, in this case, exactly what the name refers to - it could be the fact that you tend to feel feel like a million dollars when you're...
500, Av. Juan de Garay, C1114 CABA, Argentina
'This isn't for everyone,' as the bar's slogan goes, and it's true. (If you're looking for a cold beer, for example, you'll be out of luck at Doppel - this is probably one of the only businesses in all of Buenos Aires where cerveza is pointedly...
Thames 878, C1414DCR CABA, Argentina
Maybe you've heard of Buenos Aires' restaurantes a las puertas cerradas (closed-door restaurants) - but a closed-door bar? That's how 878 started out: an unmarked door on a quiet residential street in the Villa Crespo neighborhood, a...
RP94, M5663AHA Los Sauces, Mendoza, Argentina
The Vines of Mendoza Tasting Room is owned by a private real estate group of the same name. It is not to be confused with The Vines Wine Bar & Vinoteca located in the Park Hyatt Mendoza hotel, which too is owned by The Vines of Mendoza. A pioneer...
