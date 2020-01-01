Buenos Aires
Collected by Sarah Quinn
Caminito is about a 10 minute cab ride from San Telmo (the old charming district in Buenos Aires) in La Boca. It is a tourist trap - but it is hard not to be taken by the beautiful colors of the buildings. You won't see these colors throughout BA,...
Bolívar 970, C1066AAT, C1066 AAT, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nothing better than to walk amidst the stalls of San Telmo market on a crisp Sunday. The smell of parrilla wafting through the air, inter tangled with the ever-present sound of tango. And chatter. Nothing you need to buy. Everything you need to...
Humberto 1º 412, C1103 CABA, Argentina
The store specializes in antiques and vintage clothing from the 1920s to the 1980s. Everything has an air of elegance, from the beaded gowns to the crystal decanters.
Rodríguez Peña 1149, C1020 CABA, Argentina
Pass the salt please! At Casa Saltshaker in Buenos Aires you'll have a truly unique dining experience that will bring you closer to the locals and travelers. Dining in a puertos cerrado (closed door restaurant) is a social dining experience in...
This Sunday street fair provides a glimpse into traditional Argentine gaucho culture. Wander the stalls and you’ll find scarves, leather goods, and authentic souvenirs by local artisans. For the September, 2012 issue, Humberto Leon and Carol Lim...
Av. de Mayo 825, C1084 CABA, Argentina
More than a local institution dating back to the 1850s, the Café Tortoni ranks among the world’s most famous salons. As vintage photos here show, the columned establishment has hosted more literary figures than you can count. Play...
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Known for her quirky charm, Victoria Magrane makes wildly colorful necklaces with spikes, feathers, and tassels in a tiny rooftop atelier in Palermo. Her line sells out quickly in the United States, and a visit to her atelier is by appointment...
Arenales 1239, C1061AAK CABA, Argentina
Tucked away on the second floor of a courtyard building in the residential Recoleta neighborhood, the shoe store Comme Il Faut is a magnet for tango dancers. Customers provide their shoe sizes to cheerful saleswomen, and stacks of...
Carlos Calvo 599, C1102AAK CABA, Argentina
For a little old-school San Telmo atmosphere, you can’t do much better than this classic corner bar. Dating from 1864, the antique building started out as a pulpería (general store), the seedy center of a gambling ring and even a brothel before it...
Buenos Aires, C1122 Buenos Aires, Argentina
Don't let the 'Afternoon Tea' title fool you: at the Alvear Palace's lavish service, you'll be having far more than a cup of Earl Grey. Guests are pleasantly stuffed here, in fact, with beautiful little cakes, homemade scones, tiny tea sandwiches,...
Defensa 695, C1065AAK CABA, Argentina
It's true: picturesque old corner cafes are practically a dime a dozen in the bohemian barrio of San Telmo. But Bar Seddon, distinguished by the city as one of the bares notables (notable historic bars) of Buenos Aires, has a few things going for...
Av. Rivadavia 3899, C1204AAD C1204AAD, Buenos Aires, Argentina
On weekends, the line to get into Las Violetas stretches halfway around the block. (A little much, you say, in a city that's filled with lovely cafes?) No, in fact, the locals know what they're doing. This gem of a corner cafe may be the most...
An observer from the sidewalk might puzzle as groups of people march into this pretty flower store—and don’t emerge shortly with bouquets. The customers are not here for the blossoms but for what lies below. A door at the rear of the...
Mataderos, Buenos Aires, Argentina
It's not rocket science to make dinner reservations at one of Buenos Aires' hot-right-now restaurants - but what about finding your way to the city's hole-in-the-wall empanada shops, the roadside parrilla (grill) stands, the mom-and-pop delis with...
