Traditionally, it’s the world capital of tango. These days, thanks to a vibrant urban art scene and nightclubs spurring on musical innovation, cool kids from all over the globe look to Buenos Aires as a style capital of Latin America. The Argentine metropolis is as colorful as you’d expect and porteños are as proud and effortlessly hip as you’d imagine. While there are sights to be seen, half the joy in visiting is drinking up the intoxicating blend of the romantic past and trendsetting present.
Junín 1760, C1113 CABA, Argentina
La Recoleta Cemetery is one of the most visited cemeteries in Latin America, mainly because Evita Peron is buried there, among other notable figures. The cemetery is built around a convent and a church, Our Lady of Pilar (Iglesia de Nuestra Señora...
Av. de Mayo 1370, C1085 CABA, Argentina
It's a guidebook staple: most visitors to Buenos Aires read about Palacio Barolo, the architectural marvel on Avenida de Mayo that's based on the structure of Dante's Divine Comedy, and they stop by to see it from the outside. But Palacio Barolo...
Av. Cnel. Niceto Vega 5510, C1414 BFD, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Buenos Aires' nightlife is famous, and rightly so - but unless you're a serious club-goer, it's unlikely you're going be trekking out to the Costanera Norte to hit up the string of superclubs at four in the morning. Perennially cool Niceto Club...
San Telmo, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The attractive San Telmo barrio began as an upscale area before tenement living took over. It’s back big-time now, helped by its famous antique flea market. On Sundays tourists and locals descend upon the Plaza Dorrego and its side lanes for...
Defensa 695, C1065AAK CABA, Argentina
It's true: picturesque old corner cafes are practically a dime a dozen in the bohemian barrio of San Telmo. But Bar Seddon, distinguished by the city as one of the bares notables (notable historic bars) of Buenos Aires, has a few things going for...
Av. Rivadavia 3899, C1204AAD C1204AAD, Buenos Aires, Argentina
On weekends, the line to get into Las Violetas stretches halfway around the block. (A little much, you say, in a city that's filled with lovely cafes?) No, in fact, the locals know what they're doing. This gem of a corner cafe may be the most...
Perú 988, C1028 CABA, Argentina
Okay, okay. Unless you're a serious cyclist who travels with his own custom-made helmet - or an adventurous traveler with some local friends - you're probably not going to be joining the nighttime Masa Critica group bike ride through Buenos Aires'...
Humberto 1º 1462, C1103 ADD, Buenos Aires, Argentina
To get a real feel for the Tango culture in Buenos Aires then you must go to a Milonga (Tango club). As I walked into Sueno Porteno Milonga I felt as if I had walked back into a cheesy disco in the 70's. But instead of the BeeGees, the speakers...
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Graffitimundo is dedicated to increasing awareness of the bustling street art scene in vibrant Buenos Aires. Beginning in 2009, the non-profit organization began connecting people with the artists of this unique movement and increasing knowledge...
Carlos Calvo 599, C1102AAK CABA, Argentina
For a little old-school San Telmo atmosphere, you can’t do much better than this classic corner bar. Dating from 1864, the antique building started out as a pulpería (general store), the seedy center of a gambling ring and even a brothel before it...
This Sunday street fair provides a glimpse into traditional Argentine gaucho culture. Wander the stalls and you’ll find scarves, leather goods, and authentic souvenirs by local artisans. For the September, 2012 issue, Humberto Leon and Carol Lim...
PEDRO DOMINGO MURILLO 725, C1414 CABA, Argentina
The only way to improve on a leisurely feast of several courses in Buenos Aires is to pair the food with wine. Sommeliers at many of the city’s finer restaurants offer wine pairing options, typically pairing the entrada (appetizer) with a...
500, Av. Juan de Garay, C1114 CABA, Argentina
'This isn't for everyone,' as the bar's slogan goes, and it's true. (If you're looking for a cold beer, for example, you'll be out of luck at Doppel - this is probably one of the only businesses in all of Buenos Aires where cerveza is pointedly...
José María Freire 794, B1870 Avellaneda, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Cotton tees pay tribute to such rockers as Joey Ramone or are emblazoned with sayings: NEVER LET ME DOWN, for one. The stylish men in your life will appreciate the modern button-down shirts in a variety of colors and patterns. For kids, go around...
José A. Cabrera 5099, C1414 BGQ, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Beef is everywhere in Buenos Aires, but there are a few parrillas in town that stand above the rest for quality. Within that category, La Cabrera offers a unique experience. Yes, the focus is on the meat, but the sides almost steal the...
Thames 878, C1414DCR CABA, Argentina
Maybe you've heard of Buenos Aires' restaurantes a las puertas cerradas (closed-door restaurants) - but a closed-door bar? That's how 878 started out: an unmarked door on a quiet residential street in the Villa Crespo neighborhood, a...
Paraná 1048, C1018 ADB, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Even if you're not a Spanish speaker, you can put two and two together: Milion means 'million.' It's not clear, in this case, exactly what the name refers to - it could be the fact that you tend to feel feel like a million dollars when you're...
An observer from the sidewalk might puzzle as groups of people march into this pretty flower store—and don’t emerge shortly with bouquets. The customers are not here for the blossoms but for what lies below. A door at the rear of the...
Caminito is about a 10 minute cab ride from San Telmo (the old charming district in Buenos Aires) in La Boca. It is a tourist trap - but it is hard not to be taken by the beautiful colors of the buildings. You won't see these colors throughout BA,...
Bolívar 970, C1066AAT, C1066 AAT, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nothing better than to walk amidst the stalls of San Telmo market on a crisp Sunday. The smell of parrilla wafting through the air, inter tangled with the ever-present sound of tango. And chatter. Nothing you need to buy. Everything you need to...
Vuelta de Obligado 1933, C1428ADC CABA, Argentina
So you didn't have time on this trip to visit Salta, Jujuy, or other breathtakingly gorgeous destinations in Argentina's north - put it on your list for next time. At least you can go home with some beautiful handcrafted objects produced in the...
Tigre, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina
To get from point A to B on the river delta, you'll need to board a water taxi. These polished wood boats cruise the canals day and night, dropping passengers off and picking them up at rental houses, cabin complexes and restaurants along the way....
Arroyo Las Canas, Delta, Buenos Aires, Argentina
There's nothing to do at La Becasina. And that's exactly the point. Arrive at this gloriously remote delta getaway by motorboat - included in the overnight package - and step into the treehouse-like complex, a series of private cabins set on...
70000 Colonia del Sacramento, Colonia Department, Uruguay
Remember: it's a river, not the sea, it's a river, not the sea. It's easy to forget this fact when you're gazing out at the still horizon of water, and even more so when you realize that the river has tides, too. The ebb and flow of the Rio de la...
De San Francisco, 70000 Col Del Sacramento, Departamento de Colonia, Uruguay
Careful if you're claustrophobic: the spiral staircase of Colonia's historic lighthouse is narrow, indeed, and you have to climb through a hatch door at the top before emerging onto a tiny circular platform. But the views - the views. You'll look...
San Telmo, Buenos Aires, Argentina
We've all been there. You get back from a trip and you're desperate to describe to your friends that life-changing sunrise, to explain how impossibly charming that little cafe was - to casually upload a striking photo album to Flickr or Facebook...
Mataderos, Buenos Aires, Argentina
It's not rocket science to make dinner reservations at one of Buenos Aires' hot-right-now restaurants - but what about finding your way to the city's hole-in-the-wall empanada shops, the roadside parrilla (grill) stands, the mom-and-pop delis with...
C1020ADU, Rodríguez Peña 1067, C1020ADU CABA, Argentina
Even if you chose not to stay at Hub Porteño, a dinner at its tiny restaurant, Tarquino, is worth a visit. Its up-and-coming 36-year-old chef, Dante Liporace, who studied in some of Spain’s finest restaurants, reinterprets classic Argentine...
Salta 1050, C1103ACY CABA, Argentina
The unmarked door at an unremarkable address might have you thinking you're in the wrong place—but you're at Aramburu, one of the city's most talked-about dining venues, and the location is a reminder of the chef's humble start in the business....
Soler 5862, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The hot-right-now Fierro Hotel bills itself as the 'Hotel for the Gourmand,' and it's no wonder - the boutique hotel is famous on the foodie scene for hosting special events like 'One Table,' the biweekly TFIF Happy Hour brings in the talent of...
Chile 499, C1098AAI CABA, Argentina
We know, we know - when you first arrive to Buenos Aires, all you want to eat that juicy steak you've been dreaming about ever since purchasing a plane ticket. But after several nights of bife de chorizo, widen your meat-eating horizons and head...
Av. Corrientes 1368, C1043 CABA, Argentina
Busy Corrientes is one of the city's primary thoroughfares; the most famous stretch of the avenue is located around its intersection with Avenida de Julio, also known as Buenos Aires theatre district. In some cities, people go out for dinner and a...
San Nicolás, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Young Argentine chefs trained in Europe’s top kitchens are returning home to reinvent their national cuisine. Dante Liporace, the el Bulli– trained chef of Tarquino is one of the leaders of the movement, known as La Nueva Cocina Argentina. His...
Gorriti 4389, Buenos Aires, Argentina
It's a springlike Thursday evening at an elegant apartment in Palermo - but instead of white linen, the tables are spread with newspapers. In the kitchen, New Orleans native Liza Puglia is putting the finishing touches on a southern-style feast of...
