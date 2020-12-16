Traditionally, it’s the world capital of tango. These days, thanks to a vibrant urban art scene and nightclubs spurring on musical innovation, cool kids from all over the globe look to Buenos Aires as a style capital of Latin America. The Argentine metropolis is as colorful as you’d expect and porteños are as proud and effortlessly hip as you’d imagine. While there are sights to be seen, half the joy in visiting is drinking up the intoxicating blend of the romantic past and trendsetting present.