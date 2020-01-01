Budapest
Collected by Gabrielle Go
Budapest, Szent István tér 1, 1051 Hungary
If you happen to be meandering through Budapest, and have the urge to do a little sightseeing, St. Stephen's Basilica is definitely a sight to see. The structure is named in honor of Stephen, the first king of Hungary. Apparently, his right hand...
Budapest, Vámház krt. 1-3, 1093 Hungary
The Great Market Hall in Budapest should be any visitors first stop in order to get acquainted to the people, goods and grub of Hungary. The market is one of those strange places that caters to both locals and tourists alike without losing its...
Budapest, Kazinczy u. 14, 1075 Hungary
An edgy crowd gathers at Szimpla Kert, a wacky ruin pub in the old Jewish Quarter. On entering, you’ll be overwhelmed by the maze of rooms, where you might find recycled computer monitors, towering piles of books, hookah pipes, or live...
Budapest, Vörösmarty tér 7-8, 1051 Hungary
One of Budapest’s best known and most ornately decorated coffeehouses—as well as one of Europe’s oldest—Café Gerbeaud has been satisfying the city’s sweets cravings since it opened in 1858. The decor in the...
Budapest, Andrássy út 22, 1061 Hungary
Budapest, Hungary is brimming with art, culture and a touch of decadence. Nowhere is this more apparent than at the Hungarian State Opera House on the luxurious Andrássy Way. If you don't have the time or money to take in a concert in this...
Budapest, Hungary
Budapest, Szent György tér 2, 1014 Hungary
This stunning 18th-century Baroque palace, a World Heritage Site perched on Castle Hill, evokes images of Hungarian kings and the mighty Hapsburg empire. Accessible via funicular or a steep walk, the castle's gardens, squares, and lavish interiors...
1080 Vienna, Austria
Vienna, Austria is home to numerous Christmas Markets. Spend the day visiting as many of the traditional Christmas markets as possible. Short on time? Head to the Christmas market in front of City Hall, the Rathausplatz, or the Christmas village...
1060 Vienna, Austria
The Naschmarkt is absolutely one of the things you have to experience during your stay in Vienna! Locals call Vienna’s largest inner-city market the “city’s stomach." The market is a unique place for strolling, admiring, discovering, and sampling....
Philharmoniker Str. 4, 1010 Wien, Austria
Café Sacher is an obvious highlight on anyone’s travel itinerary in Vienna. But don’t be fooled, despite its international fame and success, your experience at Sacher will be one-of-a-kind. The Café and Hotel were founded over a century ago and...
Stephansplatz 3, 1010 Wien, Austria
Stephansdom is the most beautiful leftover of the mighty Austro-Hungarian Empire of the Hapsburg family that I've ever seen. It stands in the middle of the luxurious Viennese historic district. An architectural marvel, the church also holds the...
Held in the heart of the Museums Quarter, Winter at the MQ is a new spin on the traditional Christmas Market. In addition to vendors selling ornaments and other crafts, the market features a curling rink, pop concerts, and six ice pavilions where...
