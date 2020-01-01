Budapest
Collected by Natalie Best
Budapest, Dob u. 15, 1074 Hungary
This very attractive sidewalk café in the Jewish district is a popular destination for dining as well as for relaxing during the day. The venue includes both an art gallery and theater, where events take place from September to May, along...
Budapest, Szent István tér 1, 1051 Hungary
If you happen to be meandering through Budapest, and have the urge to do a little sightseeing, St. Stephen's Basilica is definitely a sight to see. The structure is named in honor of Stephen, the first king of Hungary. Apparently, his right hand...
Budapest, Pesti alsó rkp., Hungary
The 60 pairs of iron shoes lined up along the promenade on the Danube River's east bank are a part of the Shoes on the Promenade Holocaust Monument. Conceived by film director Can Togay and created in period style by sculptor Gyula Pauer, the iron...
Budapest, Kossuth Lajos tér 1-3, 1055 Hungary
The splendor of this neo-Gothic parliament building—the third-largest parliament building in the world—is obvious from the outside, but consider these facts: This place has 691 interior rooms, 10 courtyards, 88 statues of Hungarian...
Budapest, Kossuth Lajos tér 12, 1055 Hungary
We never made it inside, but this wild neo-classical building stood practically as a counterpart to the Parliament building right across the street.
Budapest, Andrássy út 60, 1062 Hungary
My friend and I were walking around town when we noticed this very cool signage for the House of Terror. We weren't really enthusiastic about the subject so we opted to continue our walk and find another amazing cafe but I did snap a photo....
Budapest, Csengery u. 57, 1063 Hungary
Director Pail Feig took long walks around Budapest when he wasn't working on his 2015 movie, Spy. He'd start at his hotel, move to Castle Hill, and then pass through the popular shopping avenue.
Budapest, Hungary
Budapest, Balatoni út - Szabadkai utca sarok, 1223 Hungary
Statues of Communist ideologues once dotted every city behind the Iron Curtain, but in the world's rush to forget the Cold War, such monuments are hard to find these days. Not in Budapest—once East and West came together in the early 1990s, the...
A huge dolomite rock rising up from Hotel Gellért at its base marks one of the earliest inhabited parts of Budapest. The citadel atop the hill was built by the Austrians in the mid-1800s to better control the unruly Hungarians after...
