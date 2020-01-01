Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Budapest

Collected by Alice
List View
Map View
Save Place

Budapest in Photos

Budapest, Hungary
Budapest is one of the most beautiful magical places I have been. It reminds me of a less commercialized Paris or Barcelona.
More Details >
Save Place

Central Market Hall

Budapest, Vámház krt. 1-3, 1093 Hungary
The Great Market Hall in Budapest should be any visitors first stop in order to get acquainted to the people, goods and grub of Hungary. The market is one of those strange places that caters to both locals and tourists alike without losing its...
More Details >
Save Place

Szimpla Kert

Budapest, Kazinczy u. 14, 1075 Hungary
An edgy crowd gathers at Szimpla Kert, a wacky ruin pub in the old Jewish Quarter. On entering, you’ll be overwhelmed by the maze of rooms, where you might find recycled computer monitors, towering piles of books, hookah pipes, or live...
More Details >
Save Place

Citadella

A huge dolomite rock rising up from Hotel Gellért at its base marks one of the earliest inhabited parts of Budapest. The citadel atop the hill was built by the Austrians in the mid-1800s to better control the unruly Hungarians after...
More Details >
Save Place

St. Stephen’s Basilica (Szent István Bazilika)

Budapest, Szent István tér 1, 1051 Hungary
If you happen to be meandering through Budapest, and have the urge to do a little sightseeing, St. Stephen's Basilica is definitely a sight to see. The structure is named in honor of Stephen, the first king of Hungary. Apparently, his right hand...
More Details >
Save Place

Café Gerbeaud

Budapest, Vörösmarty tér 7-8, 1051 Hungary
One of Budapest’s best known and most ornately decorated coffeehouses—as well as one of Europe’s oldest—Café Gerbeaud has been satisfying the city’s sweets cravings since it opened in 1858. The decor in the...
More Details >
Save Place

Centrál Kávéház

Budapest, Károlyi utca 9, 1053 Hungary
Long ago, in a time in which there was no internet, the coffeehouse was the center of debate, thought, and social life in Central Europe. Once one of Budapest's traditional intellectual centers, the ornate Cafe Central (Centrál...
More Details >
Save Place

Andrássy Avenue

Budapest, Csengery u. 57, 1063 Hungary
Director Pail Feig took long walks around Budapest when he wasn't working on his 2015 movie, Spy. He'd start at his hotel, move to Castle Hill, and then pass through the popular shopping avenue. 
More Details >
Save Place

Fisherman’s Bastion

Budapest, Szentháromság tér, 1014 Hungary
Fisherman's Bastion was built between 1895 and 1902 on Buda's Castle Hill not to provide protection, but rather as a lookout point—and this fairy-tale castle site, with its seven spired towers representing the seven tribe of Magyar...
More Details >
Save Place

Danubius Hotel Gellért

Budapest, Szent Gellért tér 2, 1114 Hungary
An Art Nouveau hotel on the western (Buda) side of the River Danube, just below Géllert Hill, Danubius Hotel Gellért first opened its doors in 1918, and quickly became one of the city’s most popular places to stay,...
More Details >
Save Place

Széchenyi Thermal Bath

Budapest, Állatkerti krt. 9-11, 1146 Hungary
It's an unforgettable experience: Getting up at the crack of dawn in mid-winter, walking through the large municipal park on the Pest side of town, checking in to the Széchenyi Thermal Bath (mostly with Hungarian pensioners because tourists...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World