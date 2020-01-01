Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Budapest

Collected by Kim I
List View
Map View
Save Place

Central Market Hall

Budapest, Vámház krt. 1-3, 1093 Hungary
The Great Market Hall in Budapest should be any visitors first stop in order to get acquainted to the people, goods and grub of Hungary. The market is one of those strange places that caters to both locals and tourists alike without losing its...
More Details >
Save Place

Budapest in Photos

Budapest, Hungary
Budapest is one of the most beautiful magical places I have been. It reminds me of a less commercialized Paris or Barcelona.
More Details >
Save Place

Café Gerbeaud

Budapest, Vörösmarty tér 7-8, 1051 Hungary
One of Budapest’s best known and most ornately decorated coffeehouses—as well as one of Europe’s oldest—Café Gerbeaud has been satisfying the city’s sweets cravings since it opened in 1858. The decor in the...
More Details >
Save Place

Fisherman’s Bastion

Budapest, Szentháromság tér, 1014 Hungary
Fisherman's Bastion was built between 1895 and 1902 on Buda's Castle Hill not to provide protection, but rather as a lookout point—and this fairy-tale castle site, with its seven spired towers representing the seven tribe of Magyar...
More Details >
Save Place

Vörösmarty Square

Budapest, 1051 Hungary
There's no better way to connect with a culture than through food. It's a universal language, tangible and immediate. Street/market food is particularly insightful. I recently spent time in eastern Europe and was pleasantly surprised by the...
More Details >
Save Place

St. Stephen’s Basilica (Szent István Bazilika)

Budapest, Szent István tér 1, 1051 Hungary
If you happen to be meandering through Budapest, and have the urge to do a little sightseeing, St. Stephen's Basilica is definitely a sight to see. The structure is named in honor of Stephen, the first king of Hungary. Apparently, his right hand...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  4. 4 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
  5. 5 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World