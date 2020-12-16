Bucket list Copenhagen
Collected by Kaila Jensen
Sankt Hans Gade 19, 2200 København, Denmark
The Barking Dog is a beer and cocktail bar where the bartenders are well trained and focus on service. You'll find a fun ambiance and environment that is carefully controlled to ensure it doesn't become overly crowded. Beers are served in chilled...
Elmegade 15, 2200 København N, Denmark
For a unique dining experience - why not eat in a laundromat? The Laundromat cafe is actually an old laundromat that has transformed into a cafe. It's actually more cafe than laundromat these days - but it is actually possible to do laundry while...
Though it has somewhat limited hours, the Palm House in the heart of Copenhagen's botanical gardens is open year round and a lovely spot to visit. Built in the late 1870s, the structure is everything you would expect from a building dating back to...
Banegårdspladsen 7, 1570 København, Denmark
Doesn't October look great on Copenhagen? The shoulder season has it's perks. My 28th country had a few firsts. The most important one for me was seeing the Baltic Sea. I love it's coldness and roughness. The vikings were really tough and...
Niels Hemmingsens Gade 3, 1153 København, Denmark
Browse contemporary and classic Danish design at Stilleben Shop in central Copenhagen. Objects include the Angel—a sculptural stool by architect Gry Holmskov (pictured)—and the reissued wooden birds originally made by the late industrial designer...
Located in Copenhagen, where Hans Christian Andersen called home for many years, sits a tribute to one of his greatest literary works: The Little Mermaid. Commissioned in 1909, the Little Mermaid resides as a solitary figure on a single rock in...
Jægersborggade 27, 2200 København, Denmark
It's easy to spend half a day exploring Copenhagen's street Jægersborggade. The block is lined with some of the city's best shops and restaurants including Coffee Collective, Manfreds, Meyer's Bakery, and my favorite ceramics studio, Keramiker....
Sankt Peders Stræde 47, 1453 København, Denmark
Normally I wouldn't recommend going on a tour in a city but this is a great exception. Especially with kids and here's why: If you visit Copenhagen, you must bike the city at some point. It's the primary mode of transport for residents and it's a...
Dantes Plads 7, 1556 København, Denmark
We stood like a pair of Hemingway’s cats in the thin Scandinavian rain to photograph the oxidized lions washed dark at the front of the Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek. A rainy day is always a good day to see a museum and the Carlsberg, the brainchild of...
Øster Voldgade 4A, 1350 København, Denmark
As I arrived in Copenhagen for the first time, I followed the map from the subway to my hostel. All was going smoothly until a police officer who was directing traffic stopped me from passing. I stood there with my big pack on my front and back...
Rådhuspladsen 1, 1599 København, Denmark
One thing you won't hear talked about much is that Copenhagen serves as the home of the world's most accurate mechanical clock. This differs from the world's most accurate clock overall which is atomic and not based in Denmark. The clock is on...
Kultorvet 5, 1175 København, Denmark
In spring and summer months, peaking in July, it is strawberry and cherry season. Street vendors around the city sell both en mass. Raised to Danish agricultural standards, they are incredibly flavorful, healthy, and the perfect budget-friendly...
Vandkunsten 5, 1467 København, Denmark
This tiny street is one of the oldest in Copenhagen and is, in my opinion, also the city's most charmingly beautiful little lane. Lined by historic houses painted in distinctly Scandinavian hues, Magaestrade is charming no matter what time of year...
Prins Jørgens Gård 1, 1218 København, Denmark
I absolutely love the interior courtyard of Christiansborg Palace. It is the type of place that seems straight out of a Disney fairy tale. Stand in the courtyard and close your eyes, imagining carriages, lanterns, and a steady stream of affluent...
1217 København K, Denmark
Situated right next to Christiansborg Palace, the old stock exchange "Børsen" dates back to 1640 and was commissioned by Christian IV as part of his massive series of infrastructure projects. While no longer an active stock exchange, the building...
Bådsmandsstræde 43, 1407 København K, Denmark
In 1971, squatters moved into the barracks on an abandoned military base and established Freetown Christiania, an autonomous district in the middle of the city. Later, many dwellers built their own homes on the 86-acre property. Although the...
Nikolaj Plads 10, 1067 København K, Denmark
Some of my most spiritual moments have happened in modern art museums, so I love that this gallery is housed in Copenhagen's third oldest church.
When I visited, I saw a haunting exhibit by artist Zineb Sedira about the complexities of our...
Øster Voldgade 4A, 1350 København, Denmark
Unfortunately I spent most of our trip to Copenhagen in soggy tennis shoes cursing the weather and complaining that we couldn’t picnic in the rose gardens of Rosenborg castle. To escape a sudden downpour we hustled inside the castle to quickly dry...
Sankt Annæ Pl. 36, 1250 København, Denmark
Copenhagen has a staggering array of museums, concerts halls, and opera houses. The one captured above (while getting rained on during a boat ride in the harbor on our way to see the Little Mermaid statue), is of the Royal Danish Playhouse. Opened...
2300 Copenhagen, Denmark
Design geeks must take the train from Copenhagen's city center to Orestad. The neighborhood is like a futuristic city with its innovative architecture, much of which looks like it's straight out of the Jetsons. Bjarke Ingels is arguably one of the...
Den Sorte Diamant, Søren Kierkegaards Plads 1, 1221 København K, Denmark
I’d like to believe that had my public library been as stunning as the Black Diamond in Copenhagen, I would have spent more time studying at the library and less time doing whatever one does when one is supposed to be doing their reading. But the...
Prince's Mansion, Ny Vestergade 10, 1471 København K, Denmark
While the National Museum of Denmark has a number of different satellite locations, the primary facility is between Copenhagen's city hall and parliament. The museum includes everything from a recovered Viking ship, to an extensive collection of...
Gl. Hovedvagt, Kastellet 1, 2100 København, Denmark
While the little mermaid is good for what she is, just about everyone who sees her finds her...well...small. It shouldn't be a surprise for something that is quite literally called the LITTLE mermaid, but somehow she often still disappoints. What...
Last week we spent 5 days in Copenhagen, Denmark. October is, for me, the best time to visit. It's colder and there are more chances for rain but the number of tourists is drastically lower. I did not feel suffocated by them at all. Nyhavn harbor...
Bredgade 68, 1260 København, Denmark
Great design is everywhere you look in Denmark—in shops, in homes, in public spaces—and the creativity of its people has long been a source of national pride. This museum, located just around the corner from Amalienborg, was founded in...
Sølvgade 48-50, 1307 København K, Denmark
Founded in 1896 the Danish National Gallery displays and features international artwork dating back to the 1300s. The museum often hosts events that are open to the public and has a number of great outreach programs. It was also recently expanded...
