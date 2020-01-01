Bucket List
Collected by Michael Barmish
Südalinn, Tallinn, Estonia
The view of Tallinn from the Toompea Hill is a nice one. Tallinn is a quaint town. I enjoyed walking and biking around, and stopping occasionally for an A. Le Coq, an Estonian beer that I especially enjoyed. I met Kalev and Ulane, the partners...
R. dos Sapateiros 230, 1100-581 Lisboa, Portugal
A Merendinha do Arco by the Rossio Arch is just that place and it has become one my favourite “Tascas” – Portuguese local eateries - that serves the best char grilled cutlass fish (peixe espada) and red bean rice that I have ever eaten. It’s a...
Norðurmýri, Reykjavík, Iceland
Coffee roasted in-house and brewed by friendly baristas draws a young crowd into the old stone building near Reykjavik’s imposing Lutheran cathedral. Share one of the seven tables with a regular patron and catch up on local gossip while...
The Dubai Spice Souk is a traditional market located in Deira, near the famed Gold Souk. It's easy to overlook the Spice Souk if you're not looking carefully; tucked into alleyways off of Baniyas Street, the souk is small, but manages to pack a...
Beyazıt, Kalpakçılar Cd. No:22, 34126 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
Soon after conquering Constantinople and defeating the Byzantines in 1453, Ottoman Sultan Mehmet II commissioned the beginnings of the Grand Bazaar to reinvigorate trade with the city. More than 550 years later, the bazaar is one of the oldest...
18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953
With its domed greenhouses of epic proportions dotted across some 100 hectares (250 acres), the sustainable Gardens by the Bay are educational and fun. The Cloud Forest is a misty, 42-meter-high (138-foot-high) “mountain” that...
Wellington, New Zealand
Cable cars, Victorian houses, fresh crabs on the waterfront: Wellington, New Zealand, is a Southern Hemisphere City by the Bay. With a harbor at its doorstep, farms to the north, and one of the world’s most active café scenes, this city is well...
Old Marine Dr, Foreshore, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Rolling through five countries in 14 days, the opulent Pride of Africa whisks passengers from the tip of South Africa to Tanzania’s largest city. The trip includes two nights at a five-star game lodge, a sunset cruise on the Zambezi River, and...
Olare Orok River, Masai Mara, Kenya
Guests can view game from the bathtub of their futuristic orange tents at Sir Richard Branson’s latest African hospitality venture. The retreat opens in August, along the path of the Great Wildebeest Migration.
Riad Laarous, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
Everything glitters in this breathtaking shop: antique Berber silver, amber jewelry, inlaid mother-of-pearl furniture, and ceramic bowls full of gleaming beads and stones. 3 Fhal Chidmi, Rue Mouassine, 212/(0) 24-442-2578. This appeared in the...
Sahara, California 92262, USA
A man responds to the afternoon call to paryer.
Abtal El Tahrir, Street, شياخة ثالثة، اول اسوان، أسوان 81511, Egypt
It was from the verandah of the British colonial Cataract Hotel where Agatha Christie started work on her classic tome “Death on the Nile.” Originally built in 1899 by Thomas Cook to house European travelers, the hotel has welcomed some of the...
Middle East
I can't describe the feeling that I got when we arrived at the Pyramids for our Farewell party. It was incredible.
A recent refurbishment has brought larger tents, Moroccan rugs, and four-poster campaign beds to this woodland property near the Makgadikgadi salt pans. A visit to the nearby meerkat conservation project is a must. From $430. 27/(0) 11-447- 1605....
