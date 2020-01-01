Bucket List
Collected by Theresa Mack
New Orleans, LA 70114, USA
If you're looking for some quiet time while visiting New Orleans (what?), consider heading across the river to Algiers Point—a residential section of New Orleans on the west bank of the Mississippi River, full of Creole cottages and other...
2645 Toulouse St, New Orleans, LA 70119, USA
Six years after Hurricane Katrina, nearly 200 families in New Orleans are still living in FEMA trailers. The St. Bernard Parish, located about 10 miles from downtown, was one of the communities most severely affected. The St. Bernard Project, a...
French Quarter, New Orleans, LA, USA
You don't need to work hard to explore New Orleans' diverse architecture. Take a walk around the French Quarter and you'll see Creole cottages and pre-Civil War townhouses with wrought-iron balconies. Hop on a street car and take in the antebellum...
120 St Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
LARGEST HAT STORE IN THE SOUTH proclaims the sign in front of Meyer the Hatter, just off Canal Street on St. Charles Avenue. In truth, it actually doesn’t feel all that big inside. That’s in part because it’s so packed with hats, but also because...
What a trippy and unique experience. Tourists and locals alike are crowded shoulder to shoulder on this revolving carnival ride, ordering drinks with exotic names like Vieux Carré, London Fairy, and Corpse Reviver. And Sazeracs, of course....
307 Exchange Pl, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
How to choose between sweet potato biscuits, truffle grits, and the free-range lamb meatloaf sandwich? Try them all! (Just kidding) As a solo diner, I skipped the sweet potato biscuits (sadly). The grits and sandwich looked and tasted like...
2-chōme-1-31 Yukinoshita, Kamakura, Kanagawa 248-8588, Japan
Along with the Great Buddha (Kamakura Daibutsu), the Tsurugaoka Hachiman-gū Shinto shrine attracts hundreds of visitors each day in Kamakura (Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan). The rituals for seeking good fortune are many. These ema—wooden votive...
Narita, Chiba, Japan
During a nine-hour layover, I took the train one stop to lovely downtown Narita and ate my way around town. I happened to be there on the Sunday before New Year's, when everyone came to the temple to make wishes for the upcoming year. The streets...
3-7-1-2, ３丁目-７ 西新宿 新宿区 東京都 163-1055, Japan
Immortalized on celluloid in the film Lost in Translation, the modernist Park Hyatt may have the sexiest cocktail bar in all of Tokyo. The rest of the property—set on the upper floors of the three connecting columns of the 770-foot Shinjuku...
6-chōme-10-3 Roppongi, Minato City, Tōkyō-to 106-0032, Japan
Of Tokyo’s many 5-star hotels, the Grand Hyatt Tokyo is perhaps the most conveniently located. Nestled in the middle of the Roppongi Hills commercial and residential mega-complex, it is surrounded by shops and restaurants catering to every taste...
3-chōme-38-1 Shinjuku, Shinjuku City, Tōkyō-to 160-0022, Japan
I had one free night in Tokyo—only one chance to connect with a Japanese acquaintance from a dive trip on Midway Atoll 10 years earlier. Our mutual friend, Shintaido master Haruyoshi Fugaku Ito, suggested we meet at the Shinjuku rail station and...
Take the train to Shibuya Station and exit at Hachiko. Look up to find that old familiar Starbuck's sign. Grab another cup of green tea and head to the second floor to observe the organized chaos of pedestrians crossing from all directions from...
A lot of the best places to eat on the cheap in Barcelona are a little out of the way. For a truly local experience, and the fastest tapas in town at ridiculously cheap prices, try on La Esquinica (the little corner) for size. Do as the...
4012 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611, USA
Mama's has been a breakfast institution for decades, and this neighborhood joint—with old wooden booths ornamented with original (non-functioning) individual juke boxes, and vintage posters, embroidered apron, and customers' napkin art on...
8 Southwark St, London SE1 1TL, UK
Over the past two centuries, the covered market at Borough, not far from London Bridge, has become one of the country’s most famous foodie spots. From Wednesday to Saturday each week hundreds of traders gather to sell homemade breads,...
1 Hamilton Pl, Mayfair, London W1J, UK
At the Arch Bar and Wellington Lounge in London's Park Lane Intercontinental Hotel, high tea is served without the tea. Order the Poor Man's Punch if you fancy gin and you may find you can never go back to drinking alcohol from a tumbler. Arriving...
1 Hamilton Pl, Mayfair, London W1J 7QY, UK
This bar at the InterContinental Park Lane Hotel in the Mayfair neighborhood celebrates London’s gin-soaked history with 35 varieties of British-made gin. The Poor Man’s Punch, served in a teapot, pays tribute to posh Mayfair’s scrappier past;...
Carlos Pl, Mayfair, London W1K 2AL, UK
In 2007, the Connaught was incorporated into the Maybourne Hotel Group, which injected more than $100 million into the century-old building and brought the once-reclusive hotel in line with its more welcoming sister properties, Claridge’s...
Weinmeisterstraße 1, 10178 Berlin, Germany
Run by the famous Spanish shoe brand, Casa Camper is a stylish boutique hotel neatly situated in the middle of Mitte’s hip fashion and culture district. Designed by Jordi Tió and Fernando Amat—the founder ofBarcelona’s iconic design store Vinçon—...
Auguststraße 58, 10119 Berlin, Germany
The Barn is a bucolic coffee bar in the Mitte district that boasts top-quality coffee (from Copenhagen's famed fair-trade Coffee Collective) and a local-food ethos, inspired largely by the owner's formative years in rural Germany and his mother's...
Gleimstraße 55, 10437 Berlin, Germany
Every Sunday in Berlin the world of kitschy fleamarket finds and cool hipster crowds meet at Mauerpark Market in Berlin. The market is full of antiques and dusty relics but also mixed with stalls of young designers selling inventive new fashions...
Each fall, crowds of partygoers at Munich’s Oktoberfest lift steins of golden beer skyward and bellow “Prosit!” The German holiday began more than 200 years ago at the marriage celebration of Bavarian Crown Prince Louis and Princess Therese. Many...
