Bucket List

Via Capodimonte, 19a, 80131 Napoli NA, Italy
This summer Eddy Bourdages, 33, and his mother, Mireille Anderson, 57, made their first trip to Italy. “We wanted to open an authentic Neapolitan wood oven pizzeria, so we went to the source,” says Bourdages. Anderson has owned L’Odyssée Bistro &...
Velika Plana 5, 53213, Velika Plana, Croatia
Hidden away in the hamlet of Velika Plana inside the Velebit Mountain Biosphere Reserve, this ranch retreat is the perfect place to discover Croatia’s rugged Lika region. Either book a stay in one of the units (which range from teepees and river...
20401 Garzón, Maldonado Department, Uruguay
A 150-year-old general store is the unlikely setting for a five-room guesthouse owned by Argentina’s premier chef. Francis Mallmann grills his signature butterfly brotola whitefish on an open-flame infiernillo (“little hell”) stove. Savor it...
71340 Iguerande, France
In a former stable tucked into the Burgundy countryside, chef Michel Troisgros turns out updated rural staples such as pan-fried veal with citrusy yuzu sauce. Troisgros’s modern flair is also evident in three houseboat-shaped cadole cabins where...
5 Rue du Nil, 75002 Paris, France
Frenchie (the restaurant) is nearly impossible to get into, but the wine bar across the street provides a taste of chef Gregory Marchand’s housemade charcuterie and pasta, as well as small plates such as homemade smoked trout and burrata cheese...
80 Rue du Faubourg Poissonnière, 75010 Paris, France
The streets radiating from rue du Faubourg Saint-Denis are booming with destination restaurants and bars. This isn't postcard Paris, but it's a lively (chaotic but safe) reflection of the diversity found in France today. Mixed in among the African...
238 Rue des Clarines, 73120 Courchevel, France
Opened by the owners of the nearby Kilimandjaro, K2 sets a new bar for mountain luxury. Hotel Le K2 dresses up its chalets with wall tapestries from the Charles Jouffre atelier. Every bedroom, lounge, and restaurant has vast views of the valley....
Moosstrasse 40, 3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
The sharp peak of the Matterhorn provides visual drama to the backdrop of Hotel Matthiol, which is nestled among evergreens on the periphery of Zermatt, Switzerland. The stone-and-timber exterior evokes storybook Alpine chalets; inside, select...
Baie de Saint Jean, Saint Barthélemy 97133, St Barthélemy
Following damage sustained during Hurricane Irma, this property will reopen in November 2019 after a complete renovation.
With its breathtaking setting, the iconic Eden Rock exudes French art de vivre in the heart of the Caribbean. This...
Mount Liamuiga, St Kitts & Nevis
Gregory Pereira grew up on St. Kitts, and his hiking tours include stops at old sugar plantations, hidden caves, and other secret spots. He leads strenuous all-day hikes through the rain forest up to the top of Mt. Liamuiga. When hikers reach the...
Lower Bight Road, Grace Bay, Providenciales TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
With 21 suites, all of them larger than 1,000 square feet, set among grassy dunes on a less-developed swath of Grace Bay, Beach House is both intimate and roomy. Condo-like in their dimensions and layout, every suite has a kitchenette and a large...
Piazza della Trinità dei Monti, 2, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
Ciampini has all the required three Ps (that's a thing, right?): People-watching, prime piazza location, and perfect cappuccini to make it the most coveted caffè bar in Rome. From 8 a.m. to after dark, Rome's best-dressed flock to Piazza...
Via della Penna, 22, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
The Hotel Locarno occupies two adjacent buildings in the cosmopolitan district between the Tiber River and Piazza del Popolo. The original property, built and inaugurated in the 1920s, houses the majority of the standard and deluxe rooms, while...
When it comes to ice cream, there is still only one place in Rome. It has been the best since 1900. I love Giolitti not only for the great gelato, but also because it hasn’t changed since I was a little girl. 39/06-699-1243. By Pepi Marchetti...
2961 Kinderdijk, Netherlands
When waterways in the Netherlands freeze into glittering paths, overjoyed residents take to the ice. Visitors can buy or rent a pair of noren (traditional long-blade skates) to glide across town or take part in one of the country’s dozens of...
