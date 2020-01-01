Bucket List

Where are you going?
Collected by Janae Rose
Reykjavik in Photos

Nauthólsvegur, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Visiting Iceland, one of the things you notice most is the contrasts that run throughout the country. These geothermal pools near the Blue Lagoon outside Reykjavik are a prime example of that. There was snow covering the hills surrounding the...
Gibraltar

Gibraltar
That is what they have written on a sign but they don't tell you that even if they smell food on you they still come toward you and check you for it. I saw a hilarious event where one entered a slowly moving car and all 5 passengers ran out :)....
Chimay

Chimay, Belgium
Chimay is one of the 6 Trappist beers in Belgium. If you go to the monastery do stop at the restaurant, situated about 1-2 miles before the monastery, as they serve some great steak made with Chimay beer sauce, Chimay cheeses and of course Chimay...
Grand Hyatt Shenzhen Hotel

1881 Bao'an S Rd, Cai Wu Wei, Luohu Qu, Shenzhen Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China
The Penthouse on the 38th floor of the Grand Hyatt is my favorite bar in Shenzhen. The views are unreal, and the bar itself is comfortable, chic, and well-managed.
Arc de Triomphe

Place Charles de Gaulle, 75008 Paris, France
Located at the western end of the Champs-Élysées, the Arc de Triomphe was inspired by Rome's Arch of Titus and commissioned by Napoleon in 1806. It was inaugurated in 1836 by King Louis-Philippe, who dedicated it to the armies of the revolution...
