Brusselicious
Collected by Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert
With such an abundance of great restaurants, chocolate and food shops offering an enormous amount of mouth watering dishes and treats the only thing left to do is go out there and explore when in Brussels, Belgium.
Rue du Marché aux Poulets 41, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
You may think you have had great fish and chips but until you go to Bia Mara, in Brussels, you have not! I used to think that in order to get great, authentic food I had to go to England and we did a couple of times since it's so close. But since...
Brussels, Belgium
A new company based in Belgium is promoting exactly what I love about travel—good food, meeting interesting people, and gaining insights into the city's culture through the people who live there. It's called Bookalokal. Bookalokal started in ...
Rue au Beurre 31, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Maison Dandoy has been baking delicious treats in Brussels since 1829 and you'll find their famous shops scattered around Brussels. Step inside, and you'll be greeted by the sights and smells of crunchy biscuits (cookies) looking much as they have...
Brussels, Belgium
If you are on a diet do not come to Belgium because sights like this one are everywhere. But if you are a chocolate lover, then this is the place for you! Everywhere you turn there are amazing chocolate stores that look just sooo good. They have...
Grand Place 21/22, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Perhaps the most famous chocolate maker from Belgium, and also world famous is Godiva Chocolatier. The company was founded in Belgium but don't let the fact that it is now a Turkish owned chocolatier put you off because everything that they make...
For a great shopping experience, provided that you have a wallet full of Euros, is the Sablon area of Brussels. Other than the art galleries and cafes and restaurants, you can catch the brocante, or flea market, in the square. The photo is of a...
When Brussels Tourism announced the launch of the Tram Experience, the concept was met with some scepticism. Now, almost a year in, the tram is going strong, to great acclaim. The Tram Experience is a specially re-fitted classic tram that circles...
Saint-Gilles, Belgium
Britxos opened its doors in the summer of 2012 to great fanfare among Brussels expat foodie community. We were already familiar with the team, from catering company La Britannique, for their incredible food and warm, friendly service. Britxos is a...
Rue Stevin 168, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Ask any expat in Brussels, where to get the best hamburger, these days, and you're likely to start an argument. As little as five years ago it was like searching for the Holy Grail. Lately a dozen or more locations are serving up North America's...
Rue Ravenstein 12, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
After walking around Brussels all day we stopped at Laurent Gerbaud Chocolaterie for a little sweet pick-me-up. The new things on the menu were the sorbets, so of course I wanted to try them. I chose the mango cilantro (coriander) one and I was...
Rue des Sablons 11, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
I must be the last person in the world who did not know about Le Pain Quotidien chain of restaurants, but I am happy I discovered it. A friend told me all about the wonderful tartines and salads and I was definitely in. I love everything about...
Avenue Van Volxem 197, 1190 Forest, Belgium
Brussels is a city filled with fabulous dining experiences, but for brunch aficionados, the options are sparse. Enter Chef Alex Weston, who runs the popular catering company, La Britannique. Chef Alex has revamped the French table d'hote (or...
Chaussée de Boondael 395A, 1050 Ixelles, Belgium
"Money can’t buy happiness but it can buy ice cream and that’s almost the same thing." This motto is painted across the wall of the Capoue artisanal ice cream shop on Place St. Josse. They are right. Ice cream here does equate to happiness. Capoue...
Place de la Vieille Halle aux Blés 37, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
When visitors to Belgium ask me what to eat here (besides the inevitable chocolate, waffles and frites), my reply is always stoofvlees (unless they are vegetarians!). Stoofvlees, or carbonnade a la Flamande as it’s called in French, literally...
Boulevard de Waterloo 44, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Tucked away in tiny Parc D’Egmont, just minutes from busy Avenue Louise, is L’Orangerie. Through the week, this restaurant is popular with the ‘ladies who lunch’ and the office tower executives. However, on Sunday the atmosphere changes, when it...
Georges Brugmannplein 3, 1050 Elsene, Belgium
Away from the busy city centre, on pretty Place Brugmann, in Brussels Ixelles neighbourhood, is local foodie favourite, Gaudron. Gaudron is many things: a catering company, a restaurant, a party venue, a deli, and a relaxing terrace to grab a...
Avenue Louise 493, 1050 Bruxelles, Belgium
With its retro-chic interior and free Wi-Fi, Cafe de la Press is a favourite with the hipster crowd in Brussels. You’ll find an equal mix of lunching expats, location independent travellers, trendy young Belgians and a whole lot of iMacs. On a...
Chaussée de Louvain 86, 1210 Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Belgium
There’s a lot of great international food in my neighbourhood of St. Josse, but as Brussels smallest (and poorest) commune, few tourists venture here. It’s a pity for foodies to miss out on such great quality and variety. One of my favourites is...
Rue Baron Horta 3, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Brussels' BOZAR museum is well worth visiting for its excellent art exhibitions, concerts, and events, like TEDex Brussels. But it’s also worth visiting for its gastronomic restaurant, the BOZAR Brasserie, headed by chef David Martin. The menu...
Rue du Fossé aux Loups 32, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
For an elegant yet trendy meal in Brussels, featuring great Belgian ingredients, a visit to Belga Queen is a must. This restaurant is in a stunning setting, inside a former bank. The period features of the bank remain, but are contrasted by modern...
Rue de l'Enseignement 57, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
If you want a Belgian Beer experience that doesn’t involve crowds of drunken stag-parties and tourists, head to the Bier Circus. Brussels beer aficionados head here to find rare Belgian beers and traditional dishes like Stoofvlees (beef stewed in...
Rue Sainte-Catherine 36, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
If you’re searching for the best gourmet offerings from Europe’s forests and fields, don’t miss the Champigros shop near Place Saint Catherine, in Brussels. The shop’s name comes from a combination of the French words “champignons grossiste,” or...
Place Saint-Josse 9, 1210 Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Belgium
The authentic Italian restaurant La Mamma is in my neighbourhood, although it took a while for me to notice it. In fact, I walked by its vine-covered facade for two years before I ever set foot in the restaurant. It wasn’t until I noticed it in a...
Chaussée de Boondael 372, 1050 Bruxelles, Belgium
Sentier de l'Embarcadère 1, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
There are dozens of foodie festivals in Belgium throughout the year, but my favourite, by far, is the EAT! Brussels restaurant festival, in early autumn. Located in the vast Bois de la Cambre Park, you can sample your way around the Brussels...
Brussels, Belgium
My favorite food truck in Brussels is definitely Chang Noi. I first tried them, last year, at the Food Festival in Brussels and have been following them ever since. Not in the stalking way but the I-need-some-of-your-food-or-I-will-die way. The...
