Bruges, Belgium
Collected by Craig Dobbs
Wijngaardstraat 16, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. The Flemish beguinages are a unique testimony to the medieval “women’s” movement in Flanders. Beguines were “religious women” either widowed or older unmarried women who wished to live an...
Walplein, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. Did you know there are 700 kinds of beer brewed in Belgium? Neither did I, but I was happy to find out about it when I visited the family brewery, De Halve Maan, and took a guided tour....
Walplein 26, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
I'll admit it, I'm a beer geek. But the words about to dance off this page won't be littered with grain, hop, malt and brewing techno-babble. My goal is boost your beer brain on the biology of Belgian beer from one of the oldest purveyors on the...
Mariastraat 38, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. For a small city, Bruges has quite a lot of museums (16). I ended up visiting the Memling Museum, also known as Sint Jan Hospital Museum. The museum has six paintings by Hans Memling, a...
Bruges, Belgium
Across the street from the Sint-Salvatorskathedraal (St. Salvator Cathedral) you'll find this little shop that serves traditional belgian fries, brochettes, croquettes, fish sandwiches, and grilled meats on a stick. Grab your food and a Belgian...
Mariastraat 20, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
Chocolate is everywhere in Belgium and especially in Bruges but it can get really expensive. If you do not want to spend a fortune but still want to try delicious treats, these chocolate covered marshmallows from Depla Chocolaterie are the perfect...
Simon Stevinplein 19, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. If there is a specific moment or event that I can pinpoint and say it was the highlight of my trip, I can easily say that sniffing cocoa powder at The Chocolate Line in Bruges was...
Bruges, Belgium
Mini ice sculpted Bruges at the The Snow & Ice Sculpture Festival Bruges 2013, Belgium. It's -6C inside and all worth it. It looks to me like the exhibit is a tad larger than in past years. The main theme this year is Disney's Frozen but my...
Bruges, Belgium
One great thing about the Belgian Christmas markets is that you will most definitely find a table with local cheeses and one with local meats, hams, and sausages. This table was at the Bruges Christmas Market and was set by the Baliehof farm. The...
Bruges, Belgium
Every other booth at the Christmas market in Bruges sells chocolate. This display caught my attention since it looks so much like the city of Bruges. You can find these boxes in the chocolate stores too but getting them at the market will save you...
Bruges, Belgium
This colorful display of Matryoshka dolls caught my attention at the Bruges Christmas market. There are all kind of interesting things sold there. You get winter clothing, hand made household items, chocolate, Christmas ornaments and toys. I love...
Bruges, Belgium
One of the main attractions of the Christmas market in Bruges is the ice skating rink in the center of the town. It's a good size rink and you can rent the skates for a small fee. Everybody is welcomed. The rink is surrounded with booths where you...
Bruges, Belgium
Belgium is notorious for the rainy days but sometimes it's so nice to have it around. I was walking around the Christmas market in Bruges and it started to rain. Nothing major, just a light drizzle. Not ideal but I walked behind the ice skating...
Bruges, Belgium
Bruges is one of the best cities to visit in Belgium. I haven't been able to visit it properly in winter until now. Getting to see it after dark, beautifully decorated is a wonderful experience. I love the old, traditional buildings covered in...
The Christmas market in Bruges is divided in two. One takes place on Simon Stevinplein street, not far from the main square and the other is in the main square or Grote Markt. From one to the other it's a five or less minutes walk. They are both...
Bruges, Belgium
Best thing about the European Christmas markets is the street food. This is "Tartiflette", a French dish from the Haute Savoie region of France. It is made with just a few ingredients - potatoes, reblochon cheese, lardons and onions, and you can...
Bruges, Belgium
If you think Bruges is beautiful in summer you should see it in winter. Most of the buildings in Grote Markt are decorated and covered with lights. The streets are decorated and there is a large ice skating rink in the middle of the square. The...
Wollestraat 53, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
In the heart of Brugge there is a "beer wall" which joins a nice little pub/cafe to a shop that sells everything Belgian, and mostly beer. There are lots of other products of the country as well. For the holiday season they propped up these couple...
Bruges, Belgium
Brugge is a fairy tale come true, with all those walkable streets and beautiful canal waterways. You're guaranteed to love this town. Yes, boat excursions aimed to tourists can be unbearably cheesy, but the five small companies that operate these...
Bruges, Belgium
One of my favorite things to shop for in Belgium are the tapestries. Hand or machine made, they are incredibly beautiful and when displayed in the house they give such a royal feel to the place. I have so many things but every time I go to a new...
Bruges, Belgium
Every year on the 11th of July there is a parade in Brugge that celebrates the Battle of the Golden Spurs. The reason for the battle was a French attempt to subdue the County of Flanders, which was formally part of the French kingdom and added to...
Bruges, Belgium
The Markt ("Market Square") of Brugge is located in the heart of the city and is really impressive due to its incredible architecture. Two of the most amazing structures are the Provincial Court and the Belfry of Brugge. The center is also full of...
Burg 13, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
These people claim to have a vial of Christ's blood that was given to them during or after the crusades.
Markt, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
Come for the chocolate, stay for the frites; and the beer for that matter. The Belgian chefs introduced the fried potato two centuries before the French got around to them. The Flemish have their Brussels sprouts and Belgian waffles, but when I'm...
Olympialaan 74, 8200 Brugge, Belgium
I went up to the Belgium vs. Slovakia international friendly soccer game in the middle of the week for what turned out to be an exciting game... at times. The stadium, located just south of Bruges is the home of both Club Brugge and Cercle Brugge...
Bruges, Belgium
How can one not fall in love with Brugge? The architecture, the colors, the food, the chocolate! It is always such a pleasure to walk around, sit at a cafe or have a nice meal. We actually ate at Panier D'or and the food was excellent and the...
