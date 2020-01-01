Bruges
Collected by #thumpcat
List View
Map View
Save Place
Bruges, Belgium
This colorful display of Matryoshka dolls caught my attention at the Bruges Christmas market. There are all kind of interesting things sold there. You get winter clothing, hand made household items, chocolate, Christmas ornaments and toys. I love...
Save Place
Bruges, Belgium
If you think Bruges is beautiful in summer you should see it in winter. Most of the buildings in Grote Markt are decorated and covered with lights. The streets are decorated and there is a large ice skating rink in the middle of the square. The...
Save Place
Wollestraat 53, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
In the heart of Brugge there is a "beer wall" which joins a nice little pub/cafe to a shop that sells everything Belgian, and mostly beer. There are lots of other products of the country as well. For the holiday season they propped up these couple...
Save Place
Bruges, Belgium
One of my favorite things to shop for in Belgium are the tapestries. Hand or machine made, they are incredibly beautiful and when displayed in the house they give such a royal feel to the place. I have so many things but every time I go to a new...
Save Place
Bruges, Belgium
The Markt ("Market Square") of Brugge is located in the heart of the city and is really impressive due to its incredible architecture. Two of the most amazing structures are the Provincial Court and the Belfry of Brugge. The center is also full of...
Save Place
Markt, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
Come for the chocolate, stay for the frites; and the beer for that matter. The Belgian chefs introduced the fried potato two centuries before the French got around to them. The Flemish have their Brussels sprouts and Belgian waffles, but when I'm...
Save Place
Burg 13, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
These people claim to have a vial of Christ's blood that was given to them during or after the crusades.
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever