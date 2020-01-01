Bruges
Collected by Ryan Kreppein
List View
Map View
Save Place
Burg 13, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
These people claim to have a vial of Christ's blood that was given to them during or after the crusades.
Save Place
Bruges, Belgium
Across the street from the Sint-Salvatorskathedraal (St. Salvator Cathedral) you'll find this little shop that serves traditional belgian fries, brochettes, croquettes, fish sandwiches, and grilled meats on a stick. Grab your food and a Belgian...
Save Place
I enjoyed admiring Ghent's quirky architecture along the canal. From Brussels, many visitors take day trips to Antwerp and Bruges, unaware that nearby Ghent has lots to offer. The old town has beautiful architecture, funky shops and a youthful...
Save Place
Bruges, Belgium
One of my favorite things to shop for in Belgium are the tapestries. Hand or machine made, they are incredibly beautiful and when displayed in the house they give such a royal feel to the place. I have so many things but every time I go to a new...
Save Place
Bruges, Belgium
How can one not fall in love with Brugge? The architecture, the colors, the food, the chocolate! It is always such a pleasure to walk around, sit at a cafe or have a nice meal. We actually ate at Panier D'or and the food was excellent and the...
Save Place
Walplein 26, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
I'll admit it, I'm a beer geek. But the words about to dance off this page won't be littered with grain, hop, malt and brewing techno-babble. My goal is boost your beer brain on the biology of Belgian beer from one of the oldest purveyors on the...
Save Place
Bruges, Belgium
The Markt ("Market Square") of Brugge is located in the heart of the city and is really impressive due to its incredible architecture. Two of the most amazing structures are the Provincial Court and the Belfry of Brugge. The center is also full of...
Save Place
Mariastraat 38, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. For a small city, Bruges has quite a lot of museums (16). I ended up visiting the Memling Museum, also known as Sint Jan Hospital Museum. The museum has six paintings by Hans Memling, a...
Save Place
Simon Stevinplein 19, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. If there is a specific moment or event that I can pinpoint and say it was the highlight of my trip, I can easily say that sniffing cocoa powder at The Chocolate Line in Bruges was...
Save Place
Wijngaardstraat 16, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. The Flemish beguinages are a unique testimony to the medieval “women’s” movement in Flanders. Beguines were “religious women” either widowed or older unmarried women who wished to live an...
Save Place
Bruges, Belgium
Mini ice sculpted Bruges at the The Snow & Ice Sculpture Festival Bruges 2013, Belgium. It's -6C inside and all worth it. It looks to me like the exhibit is a tad larger than in past years. The main theme this year is Disney's Frozen but my...
Save Place
Bruges, Belgium
Bruges is a gorgeous city but really overwhelmed with tourists. This is why I really appreciate the evenings there. The traffic dies down, the boats are not disturbing the canals anymore, the evening sun is putting it's warmth on the beautiful...
Save Place
Mariastraat 20, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
Chocolate is everywhere in Belgium and especially in Bruges but it can get really expensive. If you do not want to spend a fortune but still want to try delicious treats, these chocolate covered marshmallows from Depla Chocolaterie are the perfect...
Save Place
Bruges, Belgium
If it's raining when you arrive in Brugge don't sit in your room brooding. Head out for a walk along the canals. You'll find all sorts of interesting sights like this mash of bikes pulled from the canal bottom. Very sculptural don't you think?
Save Place
Bruges, Belgium
If you think Bruges is beautiful in summer you should see it in winter. Most of the buildings in Grote Markt are decorated and covered with lights. The streets are decorated and there is a large ice skating rink in the middle of the square. The...
Save Place
Bruges, Belgium
Best thing about the European Christmas markets is the street food. This is "Tartiflette", a French dish from the Haute Savoie region of France. It is made with just a few ingredients - potatoes, reblochon cheese, lardons and onions, and you can...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 4 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
- 5 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19