Brooke and Aunt Sara's Adventures
Collected by Sara Capen
Antarctica
Perhaps the most recognizable of the penguin species, these majestic animals are endemic to Antarctica, existing nowhere else in the world. They are a so-called giant species of penguin because they can grow up to 4 feet tall and weigh 50-100...
Antarctica
Named after a British seal boat captain, the Weddell is perhaps the best understood of the Antarctic seals. These seals have the most southerly distribution of any mammal and actually prefer to spend time on land, versus on pack ice or icebergs....
It is a rare occurrence for whales to approach small boats or ships. Though, it does occasionally happen. In Antarctica, where ships and Zodiacs seldom visit, some experts believe that whales are more curious about them. And since groups in...
What’s magical about Antarctica isn’t just its otherworldly ice—and seascapes, or its proliferation of rare wildlife species; it’s that travelers here get to experience these wonders in relative solitude. While ships of any size can cruise...
Jl. Belimbing Sari, Tambiyak, Pecatu, Kuta Selatan Pecatu Kuta Selatan, Pecatu, South Kuta, Badung Regency, Bali 80364, Indonesia
Perched more than 300 feet over the famous surf beaches of Uluwatu, on the west side of Bali’s Bukit peninsula, Alila Villas Uluwatu looks like a collection of oversized modern bird cages teetering on limestone cliffs. Palm trees and open-air...
Pesinggahan, Dawan, Klungkung Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Balinese consult a calendar for any major life (or death) event, and cremations are no exception. On an auspicious day, it is not uncommon to see tens of families, picnics and ashes of their ancestors in hand, making a pilgrimage to Goa Lawah, or...
One of the most important celebrations in Bali is Galungan. Beginning in or around late March, the festival symbolizes the victory of virtue (dharma) over evil (adharma). Hear the mysterious clangs of gamelan music; see women and girls in...
Lovina Beach, Anturan, Buleleng Sub-District, Buleleng Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Lovina is a quiet beach village way up on the north coast of Bali. Back in the 1980’s and 90’s it was a bustling tourist destination, but since the bombs in 2002 and 2005, tourism in the north has been pretty much wiped out leaving Lovina and its...
Singapadu, Sukawati, Gianyar, Bali 80582, Indonesia
Miniapolis is a kids water play area that is actually attached to Bali Zoo. When it's hot and dusty it is the perfect place to hang out for a couple of hours either after a trip to the zoo or on its own. Package tickets are available so you can do...
