Brittany's (France) Beauty
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
Sitting right under Normandy on the French coast, Brittany is one of my favorite regions. The seafood is amazing, the butter as well, and I find this area has a lot of character. There is a proud breton culture and regional food specialities that are funto explore.
Côte Sauvage, 44490 Le Croisic, France
An meal of exquisite and delicate tastes crafted by Michelin-starred chef Guillaume Brizard who operates out of Le Fort De L'Ocean Relais Chateau property near Le Croisic France in the Brittany region. The dining room is bright an area with a view...
Le Buot, 35350 Saint-Méloir-des-Ondes, France
In 2008, chef Olivier Roellinger stunned the culinary world by shuttering his famous three-Michelin-starred restaurant to focus on more relaxing endeavors. This was good news, however, for guests of Château Richeux, his picturesque hotel in...
Cancale, France
All along the Brittany coast are marked trails great for hiking (or walking) known as sentiers côtiers. These were trails used by customs officers hunting down smugglers trying to offload their boats without paying proper duties. That was quite a...
1 quai Administrateur en Chef Thomas, 35260 Cancale, France
Cancale is a beautiful spot on the Brittany coast with lots of great seaside restaurants. La Mère Champlain has got a perfect spot right on the beach and it is a fun spot to sit and people watch. Of course the best part is the huge selection of...
22 Boulevard Sainte-Barbe, 29680 Roscoff, France
Eating any meal at The Yachtman restaurant is nirvanva. This spot inside the Relais Chateau Hotel Brittany property in Roscoff will knock your socks off. Breakfast consists of local Breton butters and jams and cheeses, it is really difficult to...
Cancale, France
Pick out how many you want, decide whether you want to shuck them yourselves or have the master help, and voila! You have lunch. You can find these wonderful stands all along the beach area in Cancale and nothing could be easier for a lunch, a...
7 Quai Admis en Chef Thomas, 35260 Cancale, France
Kervéguen, 29620 Guimaëc, France
This hard-to-find small batch ciderie is worth the drive if you are visiting Brittany. I discovered it at a crêperie in Cancale and knew I must hunt it down to have more! They sell their product throughout France, but don't export to the US. They...
Lieu dit, Sainte-Anne la Palud, 29550 Plonévez-Porzay, France
A Relais Chateau property in Sainte Anne La Palud, the Hotel de la Plage feels like you are at the end of the world. Luckily there are plenty of luxuries to make you feel like royalty like the most exquisite appetizers I have ever had in a bar. I...
29100 Douarnenez, France
Along the waterfront in the fishing town of Douarnenez in the Brittany region of France you will find an amazing boat cemetery. It is a fun spot for photography and you can sit at a cafe across the street and make up stories how each of these...
