Lieu dit, Sainte-Anne la Palud, 29550 Plonévez-Porzay, France
A Relais Chateau property in Sainte Anne La Palud, the Hotel de la Plage feels like you are at the end of the world. Luckily there are plenty of luxuries to make you feel like royalty like the most exquisite appetizers I have ever had in a bar. I...
Cancale, France
All along the Brittany coast are marked trails great for hiking (or walking) known as sentiers côtiers. These were trails used by customs officers hunting down smugglers trying to offload their boats without paying proper duties. That was quite a...
29100 Douarnenez, France
Along the waterfront in the fishing town of Douarnenez in the Brittany region of France you will find an amazing boat cemetery. It is a fun spot for photography and you can sit at a cafe across the street and make up stories how each of these...
7 Quai Admis en Chef Thomas, 35260 Cancale, France
Cancale, France
Pick out how many you want, decide whether you want to shuck them yourselves or have the master help, and voila! You have lunch. You can find these wonderful stands all along the beach area in Cancale and nothing could be easier for a lunch, a...
50170 Mont Saint-Michel, France
It's safe to say there’s nothing in the world quite like this magical island, topped by a medieval monastery that rises out of the bay like a heavenly apparition. It’s said that, early in the 8th century, a bishop in nearby Avranches...
