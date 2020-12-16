Brisbane's best sweet spots
1/251 Given Terrace, Paddington QLD 4064, Australia
Francophiles rejoice! Le Bon Choix is a pastry lovers dream come true. Don't go paste the tarte aux pommes or the pain au chocolate. Luckily for me, they still serve Brisbane-style coffee, so you can enjoy your flat white or latte with your taste...
144 Adelaide St, Brisbane City QLD 4000, Australia
Despite the name (Noosa is a stunning surf town to the north), this confectionery is indeed based in Brisbane. Stop by to pick up some distinctively Down Under souvenirs: chocolate paired with such homegrown ingredients as Victorian strawberries,...
155 Latrobe Terrace, Paddington QLD 4064, Australia
A gem on the Paddington shopping strip, Monty's Chocolates is an emporium dedicated to the good stuff. Don't go past the tasting plate, which include a thick, delicious Madagascan hot chocolate (pictured), liquid caramel balls made for Gordon...
20 Park Rd, Milton QLD 4064, Australia
La Dolce Vita is a charming, Italian cafe & restaurant in the trendy Park Road, known for great restaurants and high-end boutiques. It's sometimes known as "that cafe with the eiffel tower" because despite being now an Italian place, it is still...
The Eat Street Markets launched in Brisbane with a bang, quickly ramping up their weekend offering from Friday night-only to a weekend long fiesta as Brisbane foodies flocked to the new mecca for international street food. The enormous markets are...
