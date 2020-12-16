Where are you going?
Brisbane's best sweet spots

Collected by Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert
Le Bon Choix

1/251 Given Terrace, Paddington QLD 4064, Australia
Francophiles rejoice! Le Bon Choix is a pastry lovers dream come true. Don't go paste the tarte aux pommes or the pain au chocolate. Luckily for me, they still serve Brisbane-style coffee, so you can enjoy your flat white or latte with your taste...
Noosa Chocolate Factory

144 Adelaide St, Brisbane City QLD 4000, Australia

Despite the name (Noosa is a stunning surf town to the north), this confectionery is indeed based in Brisbane. Stop by to pick up some distinctively Down Under souvenirs: chocolate paired with such homegrown ingredients as Victorian strawberries,...

Monty's Chocolates

155 Latrobe Terrace, Paddington QLD 4064, Australia
A gem on the Paddington shopping strip, Monty's Chocolates is an emporium dedicated to the good stuff. Don't go past the tasting plate, which include a thick, delicious Madagascan hot chocolate (pictured), liquid caramel balls made for Gordon...
La Dolce Vita

20 Park Rd, Milton QLD 4064, Australia
La Dolce Vita is a charming, Italian cafe & restaurant in the trendy Park Road, known for great restaurants and high-end boutiques. It's sometimes known as "that cafe with the eiffel tower" because despite being now an Italian place, it is still...
Macarthur Avenue Central

The Eat Street Markets launched in Brisbane with a bang, quickly ramping up their weekend offering from Friday night-only to a weekend long fiesta as Brisbane foodies flocked to the new mecca for international street food. The enormous markets are...
