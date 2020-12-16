Bring the Kids to Austin
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Austin is, without question, one of the coolest cities in the Southwest, and it's even better experienced with kids. Its grassroots foodie culture, beautiful natural setting with ample access to the great outdoors, and a music scene that's the envy of Texas, your family will love Austin.
2131 William Barton Dr, Austin, TX 78746, USA
Texas summers are hot! When the heat hits, the people of Austin flock to the Barton Springs Pool to cool off and chill out. The $8 summer entrance fee(for nonresidents)buys you a whole day of fun. Get your hand stamped for reentry if you need to...
1720 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704, USA
This south Austin mural located on the corner of Annie and South 1st Street is a popular location for travel photos as well as engagement photos (or just cheesin' out in general). Why not take your photo in front of the mural the next time you...
200 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
1100 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Since everything seems bigger in Texas, it's no surprise that the Texas State Capitolholds the title for largest state capitol building in the union (360,000 square feet of floor space in the main building!). The building is alsoquite beautiful...
5301 Airport Blvd #100, Austin, TX 78751, USA
I have been to Japan three times, and each time I've discovered a new favorite dish. At Kome, I felt like I was in Osaka or even Fukuoka experiencing a real bowl of ramen. Every dish is beautifully presented and each bite is a gastronomic...
915 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703, USA
Fresa's Chicken al Carbon is an Austin-owned restaurant serving charcoal-grilled, locally raised chickens, freshly prepared tortas, salads, sides, homemade ice creams, aguas frescas, and a selection of beer and wine. The...
1900 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Texans love their meat, but diners won’t miss it at Bouldin Creek Cafe. This funky Austin restaurant serves up wholesome, vegetarian fare that’s both tasty and satisfying. The breakfast taco selection is one of the most popular highlights on the...
4160, 242 W 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
There are a few locations of Jo’s, but the on South Congress has jus the basics from breakfast tacos to their signature i"iced turbo" and Belgium Bomber—more chocolate milk than iced coffee. It’s open until 9pm, so post up all...
603 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703, USA
Leading the charge for independent bookstores since it opened in 1970, Book People is legendary for creativity and a strong calendar of events. The store holds frequent author signings—and we're talking big authors—and book...
1522 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
When you're hitting the food truck or restaurant scene on South Congress, be sure to head in to Allens (look for the big red boot) to be wowed by the craftsmanship and the selection. The minute you open the entrance door, the smell of leather hits...
1100 S Lamar Blvd #1135, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Want to get that small-town-ice-cream-shop feeling in a big city? Head to Lick for fresh and unique seasonal ice cream. With each lick of your cone, a new complexity of flavor is revealed. Ice cream here is made with only wholesome...
6103 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78757, USA
The Turquoise Trading Post has been an Austin institution since the mid 1990s, and offers a wide array of beautiful Native American jewelry, sourced from artists across the Southwest. They also have a selection of pottery, and Zuni 'fetishes'—...
