Collected by Megan Chang
Pont des Arts, 75006 Paris, France
Strolling over the Pont des Arts, in spite of the tourists, and the cliché, bereted accordian player busquing for a Euro... even with the lovers buying locks to place on the fencing, and the nasal wail of the Bateaux Mouches loudspeakers floating...
Sestiere di Dorsoduro, 30100 Venezia VE, Italy
Venice is expensive, this is true, but there are many ways to get around the tourist and sucker cruise-ship pricing. You don't even need a table (or cutlery). Around Italy are grocery store chains called "Pam," and of course your local markets....
Ponte Umberto I, Roma RM, Italy
I don't know why, but I love this picture. Taken while walking along the Tiber river with the lights and the leaves of trees creating an incredible scenery! A little bit depressing but still awesome!
Lake Lucerne, Switzerland
Swtizerland is like the cake, the icing, the candle and the birthday song all in one. It's the most spectacular place I've ever been, and Lucerne (Luzern) is so picturesque it doesn't matter how grey the day, it's perfect. I love the wooden chapel...
Bachelors Walk, North City, Dublin, Ireland
The Ha'penny Bridge, officially the Liffey Bridge, was built in 1816 over the River Liffey in Dublin. For over 100 years it had cost between half a penny and a penny and a half to cross the pedestrian bridge but today it is free. I found myself...
Lungarno degli Archibusieri, 8, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
There are few better places from which to enjoy river views and sunsets than the Ponte Vecchio, built in 1345. Spanning the Arno's narrowest point, this is the only bridge to have survived the German bombing of the city in 1944. There have always...
Pulteney Bridge, Bath, UK
Bath seems to be bathed in golden light in the mornings. Everything has a beautiful golden haze over it, making it look a lot warmer than it actually is! This picturesque river runs under the old bridge in the old part of town.
Na Kampě 508/15, 118 00 Praha-Malá Strana, Czechia
On most days in Prague, it feels like every tourist in town has gathered on the Charles Bridge. And for good reason — this 14th-century cobblestone spancrosses the Vltava River, connecting the Old Town with the Lesser Town (Mala Strana) and...
75001 Paris, France
Pont Neuf is the oldest bridge in Paris, contrary to it's name. (Literally, it translates to New Bridge. Neuf in modern French means nine, but in older French it also means new. Nouveau is the translation for new today). During the day, my...
Pulteney Bridge, Bath, UK
This bridge is the oldest in Bath and is lined with quaint little shops across the length of it. I loved Bath because it was so picturesque and quaint, and the people are lovely!
River Tiber, Italy
Rome is one of my favorite cities and I never tire of the architecture and the beauty.
46000 Cahors, France
In the limestone gorge country of SW France, this bridge is a medieval monument to a legendary pact: a man wagered his soul to the Devil, and the Devil lost. While living in Paris, a friend of mine asked if I would like to visit his childhood home...
Piazza San Marco, 1, 30122 Venezia VE, Italy
Amarapura, Myanmar (Burma)
I visited the U Bein Bridge on a rainy day in Burma (Myanmar), and took a boat ride out even though it was pouring. The bridge is supposedly the longest teak-wood bridge in the world (1.2 km), and you can buy trinkets and jewelry from sellers that...
Budapest, Széchenyi Lánchíd, 1051 Hungary
Nothing's more romantic than strolling across a bridge with a beloved, but this bridge means more than just amor—Széchenyi Chain Bridge was the first structure across the Danube in Hungary, built in the mid-1800s and, as a suspension bridge, a...
Myawady Rd, Nyaungshwe, Myanmar (Burma)
Over 1,000 years ago, a king built a walking bridge for his people. It helped them get to the markets faster than traveling on boats. The bridge remains today, just as it was all those years ago. Generations have crossed it to get to the markets....
