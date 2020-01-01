Breweries are for (Beer) Lovers
Collected by Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Craft beer is a major trend and it's no longer the well-known breweries making a splash on the scene. There are hundreds of breweries and brewpubs worth visiting throughout the world, from the famous Guinness Storehouse in Dublin to Kona Brewing Company nestled around the volcanoes of Hawaii!
Save Place
Impasse de la Fidélité 4, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
The Delirium Café in Brussels is nothing less than a pilgrimage for beer aficionados. Try mentioning a place with over 2000 different options, and see how starry their eyes will get. This bar is located right in the heart of Brussels, a stone...
Save Place
1998 Delk Industrial Blvd SE, Marietta, GA 30067, USA
While most of Atlanta's breweries are "ITP," or inside the perimeter, Red Hare Brewing Company is the newest kid on the beer block, located in nearby Marietta. They've recently become the first Georgia brewery to sell their beer in cans....
Save Place
The Liberties, Dublin 8, Ireland
Arthur Guinness, the forefather of the world-renowned family, founded the brewery on this inner city spot in 1759. It's the city's most visited tourist attraction, telling both the history and processes that have gone into making Ireland's most...
Save Place
1339 NW Flanders St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
One of my favorite ways to sample a city is to taste its micro-brews. So when I'm in Portland, my number-one stop is the Rogue Distillery and Public House. The beer is so spectacular I lugged home several pints. With so many to choose from, I...
Save Place
306 Northern Ave, Boston, MA 02210, USA
Located in South Boston, the Harpoon Brewery ticks all the boxes on the beer lover’s wish list. There's a detailed, unhurried tour of a working brewing operation and the chance to sample nearly the entire line of Harpoon’s beers (well, as much as...
Save Place
40 Mews Rd, Fremantle WA 6160, Australia
The Little Creatures microbrewery, housed in a converted shed overlooking the waters of Fishing Boat Harbour, was founded in 2000. After a morning spent exploring historic Fremantle, repair to the brewery’s convivial outdoor terrace and order one...
Save Place
600 S Main St, Breckenridge, CO 80424, USA
Drinking in high altitude is definitely an endurance sport and the folks at Breckenridge Brewery in Summit County, Colorado really know how to sweeten the odds. Er, make them even more difficult, that is - with their 9% alcohol volume 471 Double...
Save Place
1634 18th St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
You've got two options: a drink at Wynkoop Brewing Company, or a wander through the Denver Modern Art Museum. I chose wrong. It took half a dozen pints of Cowtown Milk Stout to wash away the memory of that museum's dreadful third floor exhibition....
Save Place
1309 Raleigh Ave, Norfolk, VA 23507, USA
Smartmouth brewery is the newest addition to Virginia's craft beer scene, and is quickly drawing a local following. Offerings include their 3 flagship varieties: Murphy's Law Amber Ale, Alter Ego Saison, Rule G IPA, as well as a rotation of season...
Save Place
9-chōme-2-10 Kita 7 Jōhigashi, Higashi-ku, Sapporo, Hokkaido 065-0007, Japan
One of the popular dishes that originated in Hokkaido is the Jingisukan, which is lamb bbq or mutton bbq. Instead of the usual open grill on charcoal used in western barbeques, the Japanese use a non-smoke pan like the one in the photo, sometimes...
Save Place
Stadhouderskade 78, 1072 AE Amsterdam, Netherlands
If €18 for a few glasses of Dutch brew served against a backdrop of old Heineken commercials and a quasi-3D movie starring a guy swimming in a pool of beer sounds entertaining, by all means visit The Heineken Experience. You may find your...
Save Place
3001 Industrial Terrace, Austin, TX 78758, USA
Save Place
265 S Millward St, Jackson, WY 83001, USA
Snake River Brewery is a great place to have a beer in and of itself. The brew pub is bright and open, the food is top notch, and the beer is sensational (Snake River Pale Ale is one of the best American Pale Ale's in the country). That being...
Save Place
61 SE Yamhill St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
Hair of the Dog was the most fun (and perhaps the most risky) stop on our Portland bicycle brewery tour. The beers are delicious, unique, and each named after the brewers—which makes it especially fun to get a flight and compare them. I liked...
Save Place
74-5612 Pawai Pl, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
It hardly seems like Hawaii could be a part of the United States without its own brewing company. The most popular brewery is the Kona Brewing Company on the Big Island. With its year-round beers including Longboard Island Lager, Firerock Pale...
Save Place
670 Trabert Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
Monday Night Brewing Company is the newest kid on the Atlanta craft beer scene, but it already had a strong following before moving into its Trabert Avenue space. The brewery started out as a Monday night men's Bible study, which is how they...
Save Place
510 Ridge Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464, USA
Westbrook Brewing Company wasn't the first craft brewery to come out Charleston, but has had quick success, already distributing throughout the Southeast. Husband and wife duo Edward and Morgan Westbrook started the brewery in 2010. Their IPA and...
Save Place
195 Ottley Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324, USA
In Atlanta, Sweetwater Brewing Company is king. Its success story is not unlike that of Samuel Adams, although less commercial. They started as a hometown craft brewery with humble operations and now are distributed throughout the country. Their...
Save Place
30205 SW 217th Ave, Homestead, FL 33030, USA
The Florida Everglades is certainly one of the most unusual places to find a winery and brewery, but Schnebly Redland's Winery excels in both arenas in what some would call "the middle of nowhere." Guests are greeted by a stunning wine bar ahead,...
Save Place
732 Rue Sainte-Catherine O, Montréal, QC H3B 1B9, Canada
Les Trois Brasseurs (literally The Three Brewers) formed in Northern France in the late 1980s and aimed to recreate the tradition of small-scale beer-making, all while offering tasty, local dishes. Mission accomplished! An authentic microbrewery...
Save Place
2410 Ownby Ln, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Richmond's favorite brewery! Regularly hosting events featuring farmers markets, food trucks, and live local bands, Hardywood Brewery has been embraced by the locals in a big way. And it certainly doesn't hurt that the beer is pretty great, too....
Save Place
500 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
So there we were, driving down the road, when out of nowhere a hipster on a 1-speed bolts out in front of us. I couldn't believe how well he could navigate his bike, considering he was wearing sandals, skinny jeans, and the ultimate shmedium...
Save Place
620 Treat Ave, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
This 15-barrel on site brewery creates a wonderful variety of house brews that go swimmingly with chef Corey Walsh's beer influenced culinary skills. Come hungry and thirsty, stay late and enjoy the ample indoor and outdoor communal seating areas....
Save Place
1859 W Grant Rd #111, Tucson, AZ 85745, USA
Tucson may well be in the desert, but it's got a handful of good microbreweries—including Dragoon Brewing on the west side of the city. From their tasting room, you can get a view of the tanks as you sample their offerings. My favorite was the...
Save Place
910 Division St, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
One of Nashville’s most popular local breweries celebrated its 10th anniversary this year, but it was unofficially founded when Linus Hall bought a homebrew kit off the back pages of Rolling Stone magazine. Years later and more education at the...
Save Place
1624 Wyoming St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802, USA
Local boys founded Tin Roof Brewing in 2010 after trips to Colorado's finest breweries. Their brews are very much the product of their surroundings, inspired by Baton Rouge. The blonde ale, Perfect Tin amber ale and Voodoo Bengal pale ale are all...
Save Place
12 Old Charlotte Hwy, Asheville, NC 28803, USA
Named after the Scottish Highlands and the similar landscape of the North Carolina Highlands, Highland Brewing Company is one of Asheville's most well-known craft breweries. Set in the mountains outside of town, visitors can tour the brewery and...
Save Place
605 Lipoa Pkwy, Kihei, HI 96753, USA
At Maui Brewing Co. in Kihei, visitors can take hour-long tours of the brewhouse, cellar, and packaging line, then adjourn to the tasting room with views of Haleakala and Molokini. There, they can sample beers, ciders, wines, and specialty...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever