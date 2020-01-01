Brewed Awakening
Collected by Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor
List View
Map View
Kick back. Raise your glass. Repeat.
Save Place
1230 Courtland Ave, Columbus, OH 43201, USA
The local libation scene in Columbus has boomed over the past few years, so when visiting Columbus seek out these local beverages for a taste of the area. For a tasting and tour experience, visit Middle West Spirits. The two-year-old...
Save Place
390 Capistrano Rd, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019, USA
It may be a little cold and foggy on the the patio at the Half Moon Bay Brewing Company. And certainly a pint or two of their microbrew will refresh more than heat your insides. But don't worry, there are heat lamps over the picnic table or a few...
Save Place
737 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661, USA
A visit to Chicago's historic meat-packing district at any time is, in and of itself, a bit of an adventure. The area has certainly seen enough transitions to bring in the hip and happening in recent years. However the best reason to visit,...
Save Place
Famous for bringing the world the likes of Arrogant Bastard Ale, Stone Brewing is nothing if not cheeky. This is, after all, the first American craft brewer bold enough to open an outpost in Germany, a country steeped in beer-making tradition. But...
Save Place
306 Northern Ave, Boston, MA 02210, USA
Located in South Boston, the Harpoon Brewery ticks all the boxes on the beer lover’s wish list. There's a detailed, unhurried tour of a working brewing operation and the chance to sample nearly the entire line of Harpoon’s beers (well, as much as...
Save Place
124 Ossington Ave, Toronto, ON M6J 2Z5, Canada
In an old auto garage turned brewpub, Bellwoods' impressive rotating selection of craft beers has established it as a solid regular spot on the Ossington strip. It's 20-foot high fermenting tanks create inventive and delicious beers available in...
Save Place
1398 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
Head to Magnolia Gastropub & Brewery on any night of the week and you’ll find nothing but Haight locals. For the past 16 years, Magnolia has been brewing their beers in a small space directly below the restaurant, but they’ve recently expanded to...
Save Place
1339 NW Flanders St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
One of my favorite ways to sample a city is to taste its micro-brews. So when I'm in Portland, my number-one stop is the Rogue Distillery and Public House. The beer is so spectacular I lugged home several pints. With so many to choose from, I...
Save Place
245 Eglinton Ave E, Toronto, ON M4P 3B7, Canada
It seems as though only diehard brew misers know about Granite, which is a shame, considering it's one of the very best brew pubs in the country. It could have something to do with the fact that the pub is located at Eglington and Mt Pleasant,...
Save Place
3001 Industrial Terrace, Austin, TX 78758, USA
Save Place
1415 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
You really can't ask for fresher beer than they serve at the Pike. This huge pub is actually built around the equipment that is brewing the next batch as you drink. It's the brainchild of Charles Finkel, whose passion is evident in this glorious...
Save Place
500 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
So there we were, driving down the road, when out of nowhere a hipster on a 1-speed bolts out in front of us. I couldn't believe how well he could navigate his bike, considering he was wearing sandals, skinny jeans, and the ultimate shmedium...
Save Place
61 SE Yamhill St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
Hair of the Dog was the most fun (and perhaps the most risky) stop on our Portland bicycle brewery tour. The beers are delicious, unique, and each named after the brewers—which makes it especially fun to get a flight and compare them. I liked...
Save Place
265 S Millward St, Jackson, WY 83001, USA
Snake River Brewery is a great place to have a beer in and of itself. The brew pub is bright and open, the food is top notch, and the beer is sensational (Snake River Pale Ale is one of the best American Pale Ale's in the country). That being...
Save Place
600 S Main St, Breckenridge, CO 80424, USA
Drinking in high altitude is definitely an endurance sport and the folks at Breckenridge Brewery in Summit County, Colorado really know how to sweeten the odds. Er, make them even more difficult, that is - with their 9% alcohol volume 471 Double...
Save Place
1634 18th St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
You've got two options: a drink at Wynkoop Brewing Company, or a wander through the Denver Modern Art Museum. I chose wrong. It took half a dozen pints of Cowtown Milk Stout to wash away the memory of that museum's dreadful third floor exhibition....
Save Place
810 N 2nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
Angels Trumpet Ale House boasts a rotating roster of 36 beers and 6 wines on tap. Their building design is centered around beer, so patrons are served only the freshest, coolest beer. Committed to encouraging craft brewing, their beer knowledge...
Save Place
5410 W San Fernando Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
On the outskirts of East LA, Golden Road laid its foundation to lead the local craft beer movement into commercial success. At the company's headquarters in Atwater Village, visitors can tour the warehouse brewery (where the juice that fills their...
Save Place
Rue Gheude 56, 1070 Anderlecht, Belgium
No trip to Belgium is complete without experiencing the Belgian beer culture. The best place in Brussels to take a look at beer history is the Cantillon Brewery. Even as a non beer drinker, it’s a fascinating place to visit. One of the things that...
Save Place
40 Mews Rd, Fremantle WA 6160, Australia
The Little Creatures microbrewery, housed in a converted shed overlooking the waters of Fishing Boat Harbour, was founded in 2000. After a morning spent exploring historic Fremantle, repair to the brewery’s convivial outdoor terrace and order one...
Save Place
1910 Elm St, Cincinnati, OH 45202, USA
Rhinegeist is Cincy's newest craft brewery and brewpub! Housed in a cavernous, classic industrial space in the historic Over the Rhine (OTR) district, they serve up some great craft brews. Derived from the German word "geist" meaning ghost,...
Save Place
620 Treat Ave, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
This 15-barrel on site brewery creates a wonderful variety of house brews that go swimmingly with chef Corey Walsh's beer influenced culinary skills. Come hungry and thirsty, stay late and enjoy the ample indoor and outdoor communal seating areas....
Save Place
1998 Delk Industrial Blvd SE, Marietta, GA 30067, USA
While most of Atlanta's breweries are "ITP," or inside the perimeter, Red Hare Brewing Company is the newest kid on the beer block, located in nearby Marietta. They've recently become the first Georgia brewery to sell their beer in cans....
Save Place
195 Ottley Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324, USA
In Atlanta, Sweetwater Brewing Company is king. Its success story is not unlike that of Samuel Adams, although less commercial. They started as a hometown craft brewery with humble operations and now are distributed throughout the country. Their...
Save Place
9750 Indiana Pkwy, Munster, IN 46321, USA
My travel partner and I have a thing for brew pubs. Our time on the road has taught us that some of the best food to be found comes out of kitchens like this, while the beers are, of course, second to none. Three Floyd's is one of the kings of the...
Save Place
1872 N Commerce St, Milwaukee, WI 53212, USA
Rated #4 in the nation by TripAdvisor, Lakefront Brewery has a truly exceptional brewery to match its outstanding, title-holding beers. The locally-owned brewery specializes in handmade beers in the tradition of early Milwaukee brewers. Tours are...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever