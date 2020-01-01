The Best Breakfast and Brunch in Delhi, India
Rise and shine for the best of breakfast and brunch in Delhi. Savor the freshly squeezed mango juice, Chole Bhature, and Rava Masala Dosa. Enjoy apple crepes on the terrace or peruse the art gallery at Blue Door Café in Khan Market.
P-13/90, Connaught Circus, Block P, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
Dosas, thalis, and tiffins! Saravana Bhavan specializes in South Indian cuisine. Each dosa comes with unlimited sambar and three chutneys - the tomato chutney being the house favorite. It is authentic, vegetarian, and very popular with the locals....
Ground India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Rd, Institutional Area, Lodi Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110003, India
Ah, the typical American diner. Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe clocks. Black and white checkered flooring. Red vinyl bar stools. With comfort dishes like blueberry pancakes and skillets with hashbrowns and sausage, it all comes together at the...
D-33, Kamla Nagar, Block G, Kamla Nagar, Delhi, 110007, India
In a city of almost 22 million people, perhaps 20 million of them would recommend Chacha's for their specialty - Chole Bhature. The classic North Indian dish is spicy chickpeas with fried bread. Sounds simple enough, but nothing can come close to...
1, Ashoka Rd, Near India Gate, Pataudi House, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
Andhra Pradesh Bhavan (or AP Bhavan), as the name suggests, offers traditional dishes from the state of Andhra Pradesh. AP Bhavan is absolutely packed on weekends with lines of 100+ people waiting for an authentic taste of thalis and biryani. The...
A lassi is a traditional yogurt-based drink often enjoyed during warmer weather. It can be served savory, with spices, or sweet with fruits and sugar. Located in Kamla Nagar, Bille di Hatti offers flavors like salted, mango and rose. The oversize...
Block-4a, Qutab Enclave, Dlf Corporate Park Phase III, Mehrauli, Jacobpura, Sector 12, Gurugram, Haryana 122022, India
Appropriately, nashta translates to "breakfast" in Hindi. It is also Gurgaon's first virtual, delivery-only restaurant. Call between 6am and 1pm and your dishes will be delivered within one hour. The menu changes daily and includes Lebanese,...
Lodhi Road, Opp. Mausam Bhavan, Lodhi Gardens, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi, Delhi 110003, India
The intimate, dimly-lit setting of Lodi – the Garden Restaurant provides the perfect place for a romantic rendezvous or a business dinner. There’s a beautiful outdoor deck that overlooks the lush Lodhi Gardens or you can opt for the cozy confines...
no k, 15, Connaught Circus, Block K, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
Sagar Ratna serves authentic, vegetarian South Indian cuisine. There are now over 30 locations across Delhi—a true testament to its goodness and popularity. It has also been the recipient of the Times Food Award since 2003, including Best South...
No. 66, Opp Cafe Coffee Day, Middle Lane, Khan Market, Khan Market, Rabindra Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110003, India
The Blue Door Cafe is an eclectic space in Khan Market featuring an art gallery, terrace, and, yes, a bright blue door. Breakfast is served all day, including crepes, smoothies, and waffles. Locals flock for the Mont Blanc shake while expats...
Amour, 30/A 4th floor, village, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016, India
The brunch buffet at Amour is impressive, offering live stations, imported cheeses, wood fired pizzas, and a bakery. Opt for a seat on the rustic rooftop patio that overlooks the scenes of Hauz Khas Village. For those seeking a cocktail pairing,...
