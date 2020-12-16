Break a Sweat This Summer
Collected by Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
It's easy to break a sweat lounging on the beach or sunning poolside (or even commuting to work on the subway). But why not have some fun this summer and get out and play outdoors? These U.S. getaways offer amazing settings for outdoor adventure, whether it's hiking the California Redwoods or stand-up paddle boarding on a lake in the Smoky Mountains. Many also include great rewards for your athletic endeavors, including farm-to-table meals, local brews, and rejuvenating massages.
Save Place
Maroon-Snowmass Trail, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Aspen is a playground for the active traveler. No matter how many times I visit, I always set aside time to bike to Maroon Bells. Rent a bike from the Hub, a cycling store in town, and be sure to bring a water bottle and even some snacks for...
Save Place
Crater Lake, Colorado 81611, USA
It's easy to go off on a solo hike along one of the many trails around Aspen. But I tend to be a nature geek and like to know what I'm looking at. If you call ahead to the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES) can connect you with a...
Save Place
6501 Railroad Ave, Snoqualmie, WA 98065, USA
Perched at the top of a 268-foot waterfall, the 84-room hotel is only 30 minutes east of Seattle. You can hike, bike, fish, and do yoga. From $189. This appeared in the March/April 2014 issue.
Save Place
10 Rd of Vines, Travelers Rest, SC 29690, USA
Former professional cyclist George Hincapie, who competed in the Tour de France 17 times, is now trying his hand as a hotelier. In 2013 Hincapie opened Hotel Domestique in South Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains. Guests can sign up for multi-day...
Save Place
5921 Valencia Cir, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067, USA
Rancho Valencia offers sporty travelers endless activity options. Guests can partake in leisurely games of volleyball, croquet, and bocce ball or get more serious and sign up for a triathlon retreat run by Olympian or a cycling retreat hosted by a...
Save Place
30 Ridge Ave, Mill Valley, CA 94941, USA
I've lived in San Francisco for two years and had always heard rumors of a magical beer garden that you could hike to over in Marin. My friend Marisa and I finally embarked on a Saturday adventure to see if it really existed. There are two main...
Save Place
175 W Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95060, USA
I'm not sure any other city epitomizes the California dream as well as the surf-centric college town of Santa Cruz. The Dream Inn is the perfect base for exploring and has affordable rooms, a retro-chic design, and a beachfront location within...
Save Place
354 Goose Rocks Rd, Kennebunkport, ME 04046, USA
Hidden Pond blends Maine cottage living with its own quirky, Instagram-worthy take on luxury. The enclave of 14 colorful one- and two-bedroom clapboard bungalows is spread over 60 acres of birch groves and balsam fir, just a 10-minute drive from...
Save Place
161 2nd House Rd, Montauk, NY 11954, USA
It’s a hot August day, and I’m in the hip fishing village of Montauk, New York, at the tip of Long Island. Three friends and I just arrived at Ruschmeyer’s, a Neverland for summer-loving grown-ups who want to relive their childhood camp memories....
Save Place
45500 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
One of my favorite campgrounds in Big Sur is the big open meadow at Andrew Molera State Park. It's great for large groups and it's one of the best bases for hiking and surfing in the area. More than 20 miles of trails run throughout the park's...
Save Place
2801-N2 Lā-'ī Rd, Honolulu, HI 96816, USA
Waikiki and the North Shore get most of the attention on the island of Oahu, and for good reason. Oahu is the surfing capital of the world and has something to offer every skill level, but hiking on the island of Oahu is one of its best-kept...
Save Place
Most people come to Napa for the wine, but the Napa Valley is also an amazing place for people who love nature and the outdoors. Napa Valley Adventure Tours offers hiking, biking, and kayaking trips around the Valley. And of course, in addition to...
Save Place
1 Sausalito - San Francisco Ferry Bldg, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
The Ferry Building in San Francisco is a must for any food lover, and Cowgirl Creamery is one of my favorite stops. This producer of artisanal cheeses is a place to pick up cheese for a snack or picnic and to ask questions about California cheese....
Save Place
1307 NE Boat St, Seattle, WA 98105, USA
On a summer day in Seattle, get out on the water. Rent a kayak from Agua Verde Paddle Club on Portage Bay; dodge the boat traffic, be a polite voyeur among the houseboats, dart under bridges...Afterwards, when you return the kayak, head...
Save Place
1471 W Millers Cove Rd, Walland, TN 37886, USA
Set on 4,200 secluded acres of hillocks, ponds, and gardens at the foot of the Tennessee Smoky Mountains, this award-winning resort, a member of the prestigious Relais & Châteaux brand, is awash in genteel luxury, from its splendid spa...
Save Place
Stratton Mountain, Stratton, VT 05360, USA
It's easy to think Wanderlust is all about yoga. While yoga is at the heart of these festivals, there's so much more on offer. Die hard yogis can sign up to take three classes a day with legendary teachers such as Sean Corn and Elena Brower, but...
Save Place
Baie de Saint Jean, Saint Barthélemy 97133, St Barthélemy
Following damage sustained during Hurricane Irma, this property will reopen in November 2019 after a complete renovation.
With its breathtaking setting, the iconic Eden Rock exudes French art de vivre in the heart of the Caribbean. This...
With its breathtaking setting, the iconic Eden Rock exudes French art de vivre in the heart of the Caribbean. This...
Save Place
Attre, 7941 Brugelette, Belgium
You can find this former castle, now a country house or chateau, in Attre in the province of Hainaut. The town is very small, the kind that only has one main road and if you are not paying attention, you will be in and out of in three minutes. I...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25