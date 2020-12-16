Break a Sweat This Summer

It's easy to break a sweat lounging on the beach or sunning poolside (or even commuting to work on the subway). But why not have some fun this summer and get out and play outdoors? These U.S. getaways offer amazing settings for outdoor adventure, whether it's hiking the California Redwoods or stand-up paddle boarding on a lake in the Smoky Mountains. Many also include great rewards for your athletic endeavors, including farm-to-table meals, local brews, and rejuvenating massages.