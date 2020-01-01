Brazil in King Mode
Collected by Melissa Monte
List View
Map View
Save Place
Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
The sky and water are a perfect hue of my dreams of Ipanema. I can only imagine how wonderful the water will be to the person about to go surfing.
Save Place
R. Jardim Botânico, 414 - Jardim Botânico - Jardim Botânico, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22461-000, Brazil
This is a huge tropical park, with lakes and English gardens and the trailhead that leads up Corcovado mountain. I love having breakfast in the park at the Café du Lage, while everyone else is doing their morning exercise routine. Rua Jardim...
Save Place
Av. Vieira Souto, 706 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22420-000, Brazil
While jogging off a huge dinner before hitting the beach in Ipanema one morning, my headphones became overwhelmed by drumming and whistles. When I lifted my sweat soaked head to check out the commotion ahead, I was amazed to see brightly colored...
Save Place
Leblon, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
A new addition to the hopping Leblon neighborhood, Brigite’s is perfect for a low-key bite. Parquet floors and an open kitchen complement dishes that range from namorado whitefish with flaxseed farofa (a mix of flour and yuca) to steak tartare...
Save Place
Rua General Venâncio Flôres, 481c - Leblon, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22441-090, Brazil
Isabel Capeto epitomizes an effortless Rio look: dresses that are both body conscious and wearable. She recycles handpicked fabrics from home and abroad and embellishes them with vintage buttons and delicate stitching. Rua Dias Ferreira 217,...
Save Place
Av. Atlântica, 1702 - Copacabana - Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22021-001, Brazil
The Copacabana Hotel is stunning but the graffiti beside it is even better.
Popular Stories
- 1 Longreads The God of Silence Speaks Up
- 2 Air Travel American Airlines to Cut Service to These U.S. Cities—Will There Be More?
- 3 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 4 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 5 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?