Brazil family trip
Collected by Carolina Miranda-Menell
List View
Map View
Save Place
Rua General Venâncio Flôres, 481c - Leblon, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22441-090, Brazil
Isabel Capeto epitomizes an effortless Rio look: dresses that are both body conscious and wearable. She recycles handpicked fabrics from home and abroad and embellishes them with vintage buttons and delicate stitching. Rua Dias Ferreira 217,...
Save Place
Rio is one massive outdoor market: coconuts are sold everywhere along the beach, hand-macheted, cold and refreshing for just $5 RS, and tanned bums and muscly pecs are always on display. But there is another market that comes to Ipanema beach...
Save Place
Av. Vieira Souto, 706 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22420-000, Brazil
From the rooftop of Hotel Praia Ipanema you can view the fabulous beaches of Leblon and Ipenema on top of the world. Praia Ipanema straddles the boarder of Leblon and Ipanema, so you can easily experience both stetches of this urban oasis. Rio de...
Save Place
Av. João Luiz Alves, 378 - Urca, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22291-090, Brazil
While in Rio you must go to Sugarloaf Mountain. It has beautiful views of the entire city. I went on a day that was misty and cloudy and was a little disappointed that I couldn't see the Christ the Redeemer statue from the mountain, but soon the...
Save Place
Rua Pacheco Leão, 915 - Jardim Botânico, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22460-030, Brazil
Corcovado. Check. Sugarloaf. Been there. Ipanema. Yeah, I saw that girl on the beach too. Botanical Garden. Now that’s a new one. Located at the base of Corcovado Mountain, and under the right arm of Christ the Redeemer, you will discover the...
Save Place
R. Jardim Botânico, 414 - Jardim Botânico - Jardim Botânico, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22461-000, Brazil
This is a huge tropical park, with lakes and English gardens and the trailhead that leads up Corcovado mountain. I love having breakfast in the park at the Café du Lage, while everyone else is doing their morning exercise routine. Rua Jardim...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever