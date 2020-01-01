Brazil Bound
Collected by Jenna Francisco , AFAR Local Expert
There is no shortage of places to experience in Brazil. The country is not only huge but also diverse, with distinct cultures that vary from one part of the country to another. From the markets and architecture of Sao Paulo to the outdoor spaces of Rio and the beaches of the north, Brazil's people, culture, and landscapes do not disappoint.
Chapada Diamantina, Morro do Chapéu - State of Bahia, 44850-000, Brazil
If you ever find yourself in Lencois, Brazil, make your way about 40 miles west for one spectacular view. Located in Chapada Diamantina National Park, Pai Inacio Hill is just off BR-242 and can easily be seen from the road. The striking white...
Av. Vereador Benedito Adelino, 3185 - Praia Grande, Angra dos Reis - RJ, 23900-000, Brazil
Two hours from Rio de Janeiro, off the coast of Angra Dos Reis, Ilha Grande makes for a spacious retreat for two or an epic group vacation. The private island’s six-bedroom house comes with kayaks and stand-up paddleboards, plus a staff ready to...
Jardim Botânico, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
This beautiful Lady is all about outdoors. With its hills, cascades, fauna and exuberant flora, Rio will always be a motherly paradise for hikers, climbers, cyclists, runners, surfers, paddlers and dancers alike. Rio is so magical that she even...
Praça São João Quadrado, Porto Seguro - BA, 45818-000, Brazil
Walk along the beaches of Trancoso and you are certain to see tourists trotting down the sand on horseback. There are a number of locals who lead horseback rides down the coast. But Etnia Club del Mar's staff works with a trusted outfitter that...
Rodovia BR-363 s/n Vila do Vai Quem Sabe Distrito Estadual, Fernando de Noronha - PE, 53990-000, Brazil
At the Pousada Maravilha, the view is just jaw-dropping. The light and sea colors change by the minute. So relaxing, looking out over the bay loaded with sea turtles, it was hard to leave....to go to the beach...
R. Quinze de Novembro, 95 - Centro, Santos - SP, 11010-150, Brazil
Santos is a large port city on the coast of São Paulo, Brazil. Its historic center is being revitalized. The highlight of its historic center is the Museu do Café, or Coffee Museum. For about $3, you can tour the beautiful interior, see where the...
Av. Paulista, 1578 - Bela Vista, São Paulo - SP, 01310-200, Brazil
São Paulo has a thriving culture scene that can be seen in its museums, craft fairs, graffitti, and artsy shops. If you spend a Sunday there, be sure to head over to São Paulo's main avenue, Avenida Paulista, for a three-part cultural experience....
Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral - Vila Mariana, São Paulo - SP, 04094-050, Brazil
Designed by Oscar Niemeyer and Roberto Burle Marx, this expansive park was meant to be an improvement to Central Park in New York City. Home to an impressive amphitheater, museums, water bodies, and lots of paths with some impressive landscaping,...
Rua Pacheco Leão, 915 - Jardim Botânico, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22460-030, Brazil
Corcovado. Check. Sugarloaf. Been there. Ipanema. Yeah, I saw that girl on the beach too. Botanical Garden. Now that’s a new one. Located at the base of Corcovado Mountain, and under the right arm of Christ the Redeemer, you will discover the...
Bonfim, Salvador - BA, Brazil
The Bonfim church in Salvador, Brazil has become famous for their colorful wish ribbons. Thousands of ribbons are tied to the fence surrounding the church. It's an amazing sight and ritual! Visitors to the church can tie a ribbon to their wrist...
Trancoso, Porto Seguro - State of Bahia, Brazil
The Uxua Praia (beach) Bar is the most coveted spot on the beach. A short walk from the Quadrado, it's been built out of old abandoned fishing boats that had been on the site. The main bar is shaded by a thatched palm roof and a cocktail alter...
Rua da praça do bosque 10 - Estr. de Trancoso, Porto Seguro - BA, 45810-000, Brazil
Morning's at Uxua hotel start with a breakfast feast of almost absurd proportions. First there is the fresh-squeezed juice of the day which might be watermelon, maracuja, or orange. There is always a pot of the excellent, super strong Brazilian...
Campos do Jordão - State of São Paulo, 12460-000, Brazil
A country retreat two hours north of São Paulo, Botanique is surrounded by 700 acres of forest and gardens. The 10,000-square-foot spa tucked into the hillside specializes in remedies inspired by local healing rituals. Try a mud therapy; the area’...
After hearing so much about the huge Municipal Market in downtown Sao Paulo, I was excited to visit a slightly smaller version in Lapa, one of Sao Paulo's central districts. I wanted to see not just the array of food but also Brazilians going...
Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade, 664 - Barra Funda, São Paulo - SP, 01156-001, Brazil
After 12 years of visiting the megacity of São Paulo, Brazil, I finally made a point of seeing all of Oscar Niemeyer's work there. My husband, a native of São Paulo, drove us into the center of the city, with its curving avenues and bustling...
Praça Benedito Calixto - Pinheiros, São Paulo - SP, 05413, Brazil
Anyone who has been to Brazil knows that the country has fantastic open-air markets, known as feiras in Portuguese. They often feature a combination of handicrafts, antiques, live music, dancing, and street food. The market on Saturdays at...
