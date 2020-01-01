Where are you going?
Brazil

Collected by Emily Dibinie
Praia do Porto da Barra

Porto da Barra Beach, Salvador - State of Bahia, Brazil
In the days before and after new years in Salvador, this is what the beach looked like.
Lençóis

Lençóis - State of Bahia, Brazil
The water is polluted, that was my first thought. While hiking through Chapada Diamantina National Park, pollution was not high on my list of things to be thinking about that day. As we approached the water, it had the appearance of a jet black...
São Joaquim Market

Comércio, Salvador - BA, 40015-310, Brazil
The São Joaquim market in Salvador, Brazil, offers a broad spectrum of merchandise. At the far end of the market you can even purchase live animals. While walking through this area I saw goats, chickens, ducks and doves. A baby goat costs around...
Latin America

Latin America
I didn't expect after spending the day hiking around Machu Picchu to experience another moment of breathtaking beauty. The town of Aquas Calientes exists among a raging river that demands your attention. While waiting for the train I looked over a...
Leblon

After going to a friend's wedding in Belo Horizonte, I could not leave Brazil before visiting the "Cidade Maravilhosa." Leblon Beach in Rio de Janeiro is a must. Rio is so vibrant, and what a better place to experience the city's culture than the...
Ilha Grande

Av. Vereador Benedito Adelino, 3185 - Praia Grande, Angra dos Reis - RJ, 23900-000, Brazil
Two hours from Rio de Janeiro, off the coast of Angra Dos Reis, Ilha Grande makes for a spacious retreat for two or an epic group vacation. The private island’s six-bedroom house comes with kayaks and stand-up paddleboards, plus a staff ready to...
