Brazil
Collected by Tomas
Av. Vieira Souto, 706 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22420-000, Brazil
From the rooftop of Hotel Praia Ipanema you can view the fabulous beaches of Leblon and Ipenema on top of the world. Praia Ipanema straddles the boarder of Leblon and Ipanema, so you can easily experience both stetches of this urban oasis. Rio de...
Av. João Luiz Alves, 378 - Urca, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22291-090, Brazil
While in Rio you must go to Sugarloaf Mountain. It has beautiful views of the entire city. I went on a day that was misty and cloudy and was a little disappointed that I couldn't see the Christ the Redeemer statue from the mountain, but soon the...
Rua Sacadura Cabral - Praça Mauá, 155 - Saúde, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20081-261, Brazil
Brazilian music has many influences. A blend of African, European and indigenous Brazilian music has created unique styles like samba, bossa nova, and choro to name a few. This popular restaurant in the Gamboa neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro hosts...
Morro da Nova Cintra - Catete, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, 22211, Brazil
This place was recommended by my Brazilian friends so I knew we would be in for a treat. On top of the hills of Santa Teresa, with amazing views of Rio down below. Great food, caipirinhas de maracuja (passion fruit)... life is good there...
Santo Cristo, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
If you've skydived or bungee jumped and think that you've done it all, think again. Hang gliding with Mosquito, one of Rio's most well-known and experienced gliders (he's been flying for over 34 years), is a totally new experience. "Get ready to...
Parque Nacional da Tijuca - Alto da Boa Vista, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, Brazil
Behold the largest Art Deco statue in the world! The Cristo Redentor is one of the best monuments I’ve seen mostly because of it’s dramatic location with exceptional 360 degree views of Rio. It sits on top of the Corcovado mountain....
Sugarloaf Mountain - Urca, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
The best view of Rio is still on top of the famous Sugar Loaf (Pao de Acucar), not only the city layout, but also the Corcovado where the Christ the Redeemer.
Saúde, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Every Monday night starting at 7pm and lasting until about midnight, the hills of Pedra do Sal are alive with the sounds of Samba. Expect to feel a bit unsure of where you’re going on the cab ride out to Pedra do Sal- surrounding it in the Saúde...
Praça Pio X, s/n - Centro, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20040-020, Brazil
Travelers wandering through downtown will pass baroque churches, avant-garde galleries, and imperial buildings. This is the best district in the city to get a taste of Rio’s historic and cultural heritage. If you’re lucky, you may catch one of the...
