Brazil
Collected by Abby Morgan
Blake and I will be traveling for three months in Brazil starting July 1st. This is a Wanderlist for inspiration along the way and we'll post highlights once we create them!
Save Place
Rua Paschoal Carlos Magno, 99 - Santa Teresa, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20240-290, Brazil
The Santa Teresa district is a tangle of cobblestone streets and crumbling landmarks perched above the city. It’s undergoing a renaissance thanks to anchors such as the restored Hotel Santa Teresa and the working-class eatery Bar do Mineiro. The...
Save Place
Comércio, Salvador - BA, 40015-310, Brazil
The São Joaquim market in Salvador, Brazil, offers a broad spectrum of merchandise. At the far end of the market you can even purchase live animals. While walking through this area I saw goats, chickens, ducks and doves. A baby goat costs around...
Save Place
Chapada Diamantina, Morro do Chapéu - State of Bahia, 44850-000, Brazil
If you ever find yourself in Lencois, Brazil, make your way about 40 miles west for one spectacular view. Located in Chapada Diamantina National Park, Pai Inacio Hill is just off BR-242 and can easily be seen from the road. The striking white...
Save Place
Porto Seguro - State of Bahia, 45810-000, Brazil
The restaurant attached to the 12-room El Gordo Inn justifies the trip to Trancoso, a Bahia beach town. Order lagareiro, an amazing dish of sautéed octopus dressed in olive oil. Praça São João 7, Quadrado, 55/(0) 73-3668-1193. This appeared in the...
Save Place
Trancoso, Porto Seguro - State of Bahia, Brazil
The Uxua Praia (beach) Bar is the most coveted spot on the beach. A short walk from the Quadrado, it's been built out of old abandoned fishing boats that had been on the site. The main bar is shaded by a thatched palm roof and a cocktail alter...
Save Place
Morro da Nova Cintra - Catete, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, 22211, Brazil
This place was recommended by my Brazilian friends so I knew we would be in for a treat. On top of the hills of Santa Teresa, with amazing views of Rio down below. Great food, caipirinhas de maracuja (passion fruit)... life is good there...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25