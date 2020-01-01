Brazil
Collected by Paul Fetterman
List View
Map View
Save Place
Rua da Mãe d'Água à Praça da Alegria, 1250-000 Lisboa, Portugal
This stone building, called the Mother-of-Water Fountain, is an old cistern where Lisbon locals used to fetch the water that flowed to the city along the monumental Águas Livres Aqueduct. Now, inside the cool walls, a wine bar has been...
Save Place
Rua Paschoal Carlos Magno, 99 - Santa Teresa, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20240-290, Brazil
The Santa Teresa district is a tangle of cobblestone streets and crumbling landmarks perched above the city. It’s undergoing a renaissance thanks to anchors such as the restored Hotel Santa Teresa and the working-class eatery Bar do Mineiro. The...
Save Place
Sugarloaf Mountain - Urca, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
The best view of Rio is still on top of the famous Sugar Loaf (Pao de Acucar), not only the city layout, but also the Corcovado where the Christ the Redeemer.
Save Place
After going to a friend's wedding in Belo Horizonte, I could not leave Brazil before visiting the "Cidade Maravilhosa." Leblon Beach in Rio de Janeiro is a must. Rio is so vibrant, and what a better place to experience the city's culture than the...
Save Place
Av. Pasteur, 520 - Urca, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22290-240, Brazil
In Rio, you can't be too tan, to beautiful, too fit, have too many caipirinhas. You also can't get high enough. The views from the beach can only be topped by the views from above so by train, helicopter or gondola you must get up. Second to the...
Save Place
Paraty - State of Rio de Janeiro, 23970-000, Brazil
In the small fishing village of Paraty, located 150 miles west of Rio, you can literally swim with the fishes - a LOT of them! Charter a small sailing boat from a local guide, and they will gladly show you around their waters. You can then drop...
Save Place
Paraty - State of Rio de Janeiro, 23970-000, Brazil
Rio is spectacular in it's own right, but once the hustle and bustle of the city wears you down, Paraty is the place to go. Located about 150 miles west of Rio, it can be reached by taking one of the many buses that run throughout Brazil. And for...
Save Place
Paraty - State of Rio de Janeiro, 23970-000, Brazil
Parati was an unexpected gem on my last minute trip to Brasil. The history authenticity, combined with a number activities in the area, made it both culturally engaging and easy to spend time in. Cars are not allowed in the historical downtown...
Save Place
Paraty - State of Rio de Janeiro, 23970-000, Brazil
Since it had been awhile since I had traveled on my own, I hesitantly booked a bus ticket from the Rodoviaria Tietê bus station in São Paulo and the friend who I was visiting there to the quaint colonial town of Parati. Not only did I...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever