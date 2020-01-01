Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Brazil

Collected by Melissa U
Save Place

Bar do Mineiro

Rua Paschoal Carlos Magno, 99 - Santa Teresa, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20240-290, Brazil
The Santa Teresa district is a tangle of cobblestone streets and crumbling landmarks perched above the city. It’s undergoing a renaissance thanks to anchors such as the restored Hotel Santa Teresa and the working-class eatery Bar do Mineiro. The...
More Details >
Save Place

Chapada Diamantina

Chapada Diamantina, Morro do Chapéu - State of Bahia, 44850-000, Brazil
If you ever find yourself in Lencois, Brazil, make your way about 40 miles west for one spectacular view. Located in Chapada Diamantina National Park, Pai Inacio Hill is just off BR-242 and can easily be seen from the road. The striking white...
More Details >
Save Place

R. Pacheco Leão, 915

Rua Pacheco Leão, 915 - Jardim Botânico, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22460-030, Brazil
Corcovado. Check. Sugarloaf. Been there. Ipanema. Yeah, I saw that girl on the beach too. Botanical Garden. Now that’s a new one. Located at the base of Corcovado Mountain, and under the right arm of Christ the Redeemer, you will discover the...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 How a Coronavirus Vaccine Will Affect Your Future Travel Plans
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News States Implement New COVID Restrictions Ahead of Thanksgiving
  4. 4 Cities We Love The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
  5. 5 Tips + News Navigating the Latest Travel Restrictions Across the U.S.

More From AFAR

How a Coronavirus Vaccine Will Affect Your Future Travel Plans
How a Coronavirus Vaccine Will Affect Your Future Travel Plans
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
The Ultimate Guide to Black Friday and Cyber Monday Travel Deals in 2020
The Ultimate Guide to Black Friday and Cyber Monday Travel Deals in 2020
How to Earn Travel Rewards While Holiday Shopping
How to Earn Travel Rewards While Holiday Shopping