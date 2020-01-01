Brazil
Collected by Ruddy Harootian , AFAR Local Expert
Save Place
R. Visc. de Pirajá, 452 - 1 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22410-002, Brazil
Let me be honest about food in Rio; I did not eat much. Not because the food was bad, but because In the summer it’s all about keeping it light and tight. The hot bodies in Rio (there are about 2 gyms on every other block) can be a bit...
Save Place
R. Barão da Torre, 485 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22411-003, Brazil
I was fortunate enough to pick Brazil as my vacation destination of 2012. I ended up not being able to take vacation until this March because work was so busy, but finally the trip materialized and I am back from abroad with wonderful tips and...
Save Place
Parque Nacional da Tijuca - Alto da Boa Vista, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22261, Brazil
I smile from ear to ear after finally experiencing the Cristo Redentor statue on top of Corcovado Mountain.
Save Place
R. Thomaz Gonzaga, 57 - Liberdade, São Paulo - SP, 01506-020, Brazil
Making connections with locals abroad can enhance your travel experience to another level. Not knowing much about Sao Paulo seemed like a disadvantage at first, but then I thought it would be exciting to discover the city on my own. The only...
Save Place
Liberdade, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, Brazil
This particular piece of street art in the Liberdade neighborhood of Sao Paulo in Brazil perfectly describes how much Japanese influence the city has. I found this across the street from the community Japanese garden.
Save Place
R. Cantareira, 306 - Centro, São Paulo - SP, 01103-200, Brazil
Go to the Mercado Municipal in Sao Paulo for all your gourmet needs. The market has everything from fresh vegetables to homemade candies. I decided to go for a mortadella sandwich from Bar do Mane. The locals seem to have a soft-spot for the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Tips + News The Best Interactive Maps for the Latest COVID Travel Restrictions
- 2 Camping 13 Isolated Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World
- 3 Beaches 17 Beaches in Costa Rica That’ll Have You Running for Your Passport
- 4 Tips + News No More 14-Day Quarantine for New York—Travelers Will Now Take COVID Tests Instead
- 5 Cities We Love The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021