Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral - Vila Mariana, São Paulo - SP, 04094-050, Brazil
Designed by Oscar Niemeyer and Roberto Burle Marx, this expansive park was meant to be an improvement to Central Park in New York City. Home to an impressive amphitheater, museums, water bodies, and lots of paths with some impressive landscaping,...
Praça da Sé - Sé, São Paulo - SP, 01001-000, Brazil
Once in awhile, there are moments while traveling when I know I am in the right place at the right time. One of these moments was when I walked into Catedral da Sé de São Paulo. The grandeur of the cathedral was impressive in its own right, but I...
R. Quinze de Novembro, 95 - Centro, Santos - SP, 11010-150, Brazil
Santos is a large port city on the coast of São Paulo, Brazil. Its historic center is being revitalized. The highlight of its historic center is the Museu do Café, or Coffee Museum. For about $3, you can tour the beautiful interior, see where the...
