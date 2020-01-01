Brazil!!
Collected by Brooke Cole
List View
Map View
Save Place
R. Visc. de Pirajá, 452 - 1 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22410-002, Brazil
Let me be honest about food in Rio; I did not eat much. Not because the food was bad, but because In the summer it’s all about keeping it light and tight. The hot bodies in Rio (there are about 2 gyms on every other block) can be a bit...
Save Place
Parque Nacional da Tijuca - Alto da Boa Vista, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, Brazil
Behold the largest Art Deco statue in the world! The Cristo Redentor is one of the best monuments I’ve seen mostly because of it’s dramatic location with exceptional 360 degree views of Rio. It sits on top of the Corcovado mountain....
Save Place
Sugarloaf Mountain - Urca, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
The best view of Rio is still on top of the famous Sugar Loaf (Pao de Acucar), not only the city layout, but also the Corcovado where the Christ the Redeemer.
Save Place
Rio is one massive outdoor market: coconuts are sold everywhere along the beach, hand-macheted, cold and refreshing for just $5 RS, and tanned bums and muscly pecs are always on display. But there is another market that comes to Ipanema beach...
Save Place
R. Visc. de Pirajá, 61 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22410-003, Brazil
Enter a world of color at this local fruit and vegetable market in Rio held in Praca General Osorio, just 2 blocks in from Ipanema beach, close to Arpoador Rock. The action starts at daybreak and goes until the sellers are low on goods and start...
Save Place
Av. Vieira Souto, 706 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22420-000, Brazil
While jogging off a huge dinner before hitting the beach in Ipanema one morning, my headphones became overwhelmed by drumming and whistles. When I lifted my sweat soaked head to check out the commotion ahead, I was amazed to see brightly colored...
Save Place
Rio has never been busier. The city is building up and out for the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Summer Olympics. Part of a massive port facelift, the Museum of Art of Rio opens later this year. But in colonial bairros, such as Santa Teresa, fresh...
Save Place
Estr. da Vendinha, 68 - Barra de Guaratiba, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 23020-810, Brazil
Beaches such as Copacabana and Ipanema are justifiably famous, but city insiders head southwest to Prainha for some of the area’s best surf and views. Join locals at Restaurante Bira for fish stewed in coconut milk or for an after-surf caipirinha...
Save Place
Santo Cristo, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
If you've skydived or bungee jumped and think that you've done it all, think again. Hang gliding with Mosquito, one of Rio's most well-known and experienced gliders (he's been flying for over 34 years), is a totally new experience. "Get ready to...
Save Place
Santa Teresa, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
This bohemian nook on a hill in Rio de Janeiro is home to innovative art galleries, charming architecture and many great artists. A friend of mine led me there, and we spent the day soaking in the scene; peeking into studios and talking and...
Save Place
R. Marquês de São Vicente, 476 - Gávea, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22451-040, Brazil
Instituto Moreira Salles, founded by the late Walther Moreira Salles, a banker and diplomat, houses thousands of historic photographs, books, paintings, and recordings. The auditorium hosts film screenings—a nod to his son, Walter Salles,...
Save Place
Av. Vieira Souto, 80 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22420-002, Brazil
Given Ipanema’s highly fashionable status, it’s no surprise that its first luxury hotel comes courtesy of aesthetic superstar Philippe Starck, who outfitted the property—his first in Brazil—with mid-century modern furniture...
Save Place
Morro da Nova Cintra - Catete, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, 22211, Brazil
This place was recommended by my Brazilian friends so I knew we would be in for a treat. On top of the hills of Santa Teresa, with amazing views of Rio down below. Great food, caipirinhas de maracuja (passion fruit)... life is good there...
Save Place
After going to a friend's wedding in Belo Horizonte, I could not leave Brazil before visiting the "Cidade Maravilhosa." Leblon Beach in Rio de Janeiro is a must. Rio is so vibrant, and what a better place to experience the city's culture than the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever