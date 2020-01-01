Brasilia
Collected by Erin Nave , AFAR Local Expert
Leblon, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
A new addition to the hopping Leblon neighborhood, Brigite’s is perfect for a low-key bite. Parquet floors and an open kitchen complement dishes that range from namorado whitefish with flaxseed farofa (a mix of flour and yuca) to steak tartare...
Campos do Jordão - State of São Paulo, 12460-000, Brazil
A country retreat two hours north of São Paulo, Botanique is surrounded by 700 acres of forest and gardens. The 10,000-square-foot spa tucked into the hillside specializes in remedies inspired by local healing rituals. Try a mud therapy; the area’...
Av. Vieira Souto, 80 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22420-002, Brazil
Given Ipanema’s highly fashionable status, it’s no surprise that its first luxury hotel comes courtesy of aesthetic superstar Philippe Starck, who outfitted the property—his first in Brazil—with mid-century modern furniture...
Rua Principal, 25, Trancoso, Porto Seguro - BA, 45818-000, Brazil
The owners of Brazil’s Etnia Club de Mar and Etnia Pousada hotels run this shop. Recreate the look of the beach town’s boho-chic crowd with bikinis from Brazilian brand Osklen, funky rubber-rimmed sunglasses, and dresses by the Rio-based label...
