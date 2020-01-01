Bourbon Belt
Collected by Beuce Kahaner
List View
Map View
Save Place
1017 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
A pioneer of the East Nashville restaurant scene, Margot McCormack created this stylish spot in a repurposed service station in the heart of East Nashville's Five Points long before the area was considered a destination for fine dining....
Save Place
123 Ewing Dr #3, Nashville, TN 37207, USA
According to legend, Nashville-style hot chicken began in the 1930s when Thornton Prince's girlfriend dumped cayenne on his fried chicken to get revenge for his cheating ways. But he loved it instead, and eventually opened up a hot chicken shop of...
Save Place
605 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
This American classic is the go-to meat-and-three restaurant in Nashville—that iconic staple of Southern cooking that consists of, well, a meat and three sides. All walks of life frequent this institution (the Dixie Chicks have been known to...
Save Place
37 Rutledge St, Nashville, TN 37210, USA
With his high-concept McCrady’s and his more rustic Husk—both in Charleston—chef Sean Brock transformed perceptions of Southern cooking from heavy, simple fare to a culinary tradition that is rich, complex, and filled with...
Save Place
1796 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212, USA
This Nashville institution often has a line out the door and wrapped around the building. (“It moves fast!” everyone will tell you.) Once inside, the scene is no-frills, but it’s not the atmosphere you’re here for—it’s the people, the tradition,...
Save Place
1628 Fatherland St, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
Bean-to-bar chocolate maker Scott Witherow has earned all sorts of accolades for his chocolate bars made with Southern spin such as the Salt and Pepper or Buttermilk White. Several restaurants around town like Rolf and Daughters use his chocolate...
Save Place
2600 8th Ave S #109, Nashville, TN 37204, USA
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. When the historic Sutler Saloon reopened in Nashville in September 2014, chef Nick Seabergh took the helm and built a menu around a wood-fired grill and hickory smoker. Chef Seabergh’s new menu respects a...
Save Place
624 Main St, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
Visit the cinderblock space in East Nashville or the newer joint off 8th Avenue to taste this Nashville treasure at one of the longest-standing hot chicken restaurants in town. Choose the chicken or whitefish served with white bread and pickles,...
Save Place
1711 Division St, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
It’s one of the hardest reservations to score in the country, but not just because of its diminutive size (22 seats in all) or limited days of operation (Wednesday to Saturday; dinner only). For one, the Catbird Seat feels both intimate and...
Save Place
404 12th Ave S a, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Built in a former auto garage in Nashville’s Gulch neighborhood, this five-room boutique hotel replaces industrial vibes with low-key sophistication: The whitewashed rooms—some with loft-style living spaces—feature high...
Save Place
144 N 6th St, Louisville, KY 40202, USA
Museum Row has something for everyone: The Frazier History Museum: Home of the Royal Armouries USA. Top highlight: the live interpretive history presentations. Glassworks: This museum is dedicated to – you guessed it – glass! Tour studios, learn...
Save Place
800 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, USA
There seem to be two types of people in America; those who love baseball and those who don’t. Both types, however, can enjoy the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory while in Louisville. Welcoming you to the museum is the world’s biggest baseball...
Save Place
335 W Broadway, Louisville, KY 40202, USA
Bourbon enthusiasts and Derby attendees have been frequenting this opulent hotel for 90 years. The 293-room property recently debuted a $4 million renovation that established a theme (bourbon, fashion) for each floor. Doubles from $169. 335 W....
Save Place
800 E Market St, Louisville, KY 40206, USA
Two Indianapolis transplants opened this cafe in the NuLu neighborhood in 2011. Customers can sip local coffee while they play records on self-service turntables. The chewy cookies studded with oversize chocolate chunks have earned a loyal...
Save Place
Located in the “NuLu” district, this boutique showcases handmade items by local crafters and artisans. The award-winning boutique (named one of the top 5 galleries in Louisville) emphasizes the importance of handmade original designs, most of...
Save Place
921 Swan St, Louisville, KY 40204, USA
Don’t let the hole-in-the-wall location defer you from trying this amazing eatery. This Dive Bar/ Restaurant does not disappoint. Locals and visitors rave that this is one of the best places to eat in Louisville, despite the dark basement location...
Save Place
Old Louisville, Louisville, KY, USA
This neighborhood was declared a historic preservation district in the 1970s ensuring the beautiful architecture remains the same. Architecturally, Old Louisville is one of the most diverse in the country, and includes homes built between 1880 and...
Save Place
2345 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206, USA
Looking for great Mexican food? You found the right place. El Mundo makes everything from scratch and offers delicious Mexican-American classics – quesadillas, burritos, tacos, enchiladas… you name it! The space is small and often crowded, so...
Save Place
1034 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40204, USA
This old Unitarian Church turned bar is a great place to enjoy a good beer and good company in Louisville. A local favorite, Holy Grale offers a selection of 26 (ever changing) beers on tap, with additional bottled selections, and delicious food....
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever