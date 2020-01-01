BottleRock Bound
Collected by Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert
Napa Valley offers a tasteful twist to festival season by hosting the first ever BottleRock Festival May 9 -12. Set downtown along the Napa River the line-up of top rock, folk, country, soul and jam bands appeals to a more mature crowd (note the lack of electronic music and DJs). For those looking to explore the area, here are some recommendations. http://bottlerocknapavalley.com/
Save Place
6725 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599, USA
This venue is temporarily closed for renovations, 10/2018. Ma(i)sonry Napa Valley is a well-curated art gallery and wine tasting room set amidst an eclectic sculpture garden. At this Napa Valley tasting room, originally built in 1904 as a private...
Save Place
875 Rutherford Rd, Napa, CA 94558, USA
Wine, as they say, belongs at the table. Yet most tasting rooms offer only the wine. For a richer experience, seek out wineries that offer food pairings or, better yet, an entire meal. At Robert Sinskey winery, cookbook author and Chef Maria Helm...
Save Place
6528 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599, USA
Oh, Bouchon! Don't let the long line out the door discourage you—these delicious pastries are well worth the wait and the outdoor café tables make for a lovely spot to dig in once you're handed your treats.
Save Place
6500 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599, USA
Grab your helmets and head up to Napa for a fun day with friends. For my birthday this year, several friends brought their bikes up to Napa where we all met at Yountville for a 16-mile loop. We hit five wineries throughout the day, and it was an...
Save Place
Tasting wine is enjoyable pretty much anywhere, but becomes especially so when there's a funky old Airstream involved. The Grade Cellars specializes in sauvignon blanc wines and their tour educates about the process, from harvest to bottling—and...
Save Place
5200 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Yes, Napa Valley is known for its wine, but the Di Rosa Preserve highlights the art of Northern California. Rene and Veronica di Rosa had a personal passion for art and artists. Their home, the Di Rosa Preserve, became the focal point not only for...
Save Place
450 W Spain St, Sonoma, CA 95476, USA
Ramekins Culinary is a great spot located in downtown Sonoma with a wide variety of activities including a cooking school, but it is also a B&B. It has a beautiful terrace for meals outside.
Save Place
6126 Silverado Trail, Napa, CA 94558, USA
This Napa Valley winery is the only structure in the United States designed by the famed Austrian artist, architect, and ecologist Friedensreich Hundertwasser (1928-2000). The building's playfulness will put a big smile on your face, and best of...
Save Place
4045 St Helena Hwy, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Castello di Amorosa is an architectural wonderland right in the middle of Napa Valley. Based on fourth-generation winemaker Dario Sattui’s passion for medieval history, this replica of a 13th-century stone castle, made entirely from European...
Save Place
Sonoma, CA 95476, USA
Personally, I think this looks like a set from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, but alas, it's not. This is actually a common area at the oh-so-enchanting Cottage Inn and Spa located in downtown Sonoma. Surrounded by over 200 wineries, this...
Save Place
4029 Hagen Rd, Napa, CA 94558, USA
Palmaz Vineyards is a family run estate in the best sense of the term: everyone, from the patriarch to the kids, has a role in running this state-of-the-art California winery. If James Bond wanted to make wine, he would start at Palmaz in the Napa...
Save Place
1425 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
It was my first dinner out in Downtown Napa (the new place to be in Napa Valley), and it set the bar very high for the rest of my stay. My dinner at Oenotri was one of the best I've ever had. From the salad of beets, arugula, and oranges, the...
Save Place
4048 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, CA 94559, USA
This refined 28-acre resort set in the rolling hills between downtown Sonoma and downtown Napa makes guests feel relaxed the moment they check in. The vistas are unobstructed from the resort’s pool areas, and many of the property’s 94...
Save Place
Most people come to Napa for the wine, but the Napa Valley is also an amazing place for people who love nature and the outdoors. Napa Valley Adventure Tours offers hiking, biking, and kayaking trips around the Valley. And of course, in addition to...
Popular Stories
- 1 Tips + News The Best Interactive Maps for the Latest COVID Travel Restrictions
- 2 Camping 13 Isolated Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World
- 3 Beaches 17 Beaches in Costa Rica That’ll Have You Running for Your Passport
- 4 Tips + News No More 14-Day Quarantine for New York—Travelers Will Now Take COVID Tests Instead
- 5 Cities We Love The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021