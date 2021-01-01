Bottle Service: Global Party Destinations
Collected by Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert
Sometimes you just want to party with your squad. And whether you want to spend a weekend rolling the dice in Las Vegas, ordering bottle service at the clubs in Berlin, London, or New York City, or dancing till dawn in Ibiza, Tel Aviv, or Rio de Janeiro, this list takes you around the globe one sophisticated party destination at a time.
One of THE dance parties on the island, ANTS is a great way to spend a Saturday night on the island. Off season you can catch ANTS in London, Miami and other places–adding new recruits to their multi-national colony. Throughout the summer of 2014...
A lucky shot of the Warschauer Straße, S-Bahn station at night.
Every Monday night starting at 7pm and lasting until about midnight, the hills of Pedra do Sal are alive with the sounds of Samba. Expect to feel a bit unsure of where you’re going on the cab ride out to Pedra do Sal- surrounding it in the Saúde...
The area around rue Montmartre pulses with activity after-hours - you'll have your pick in clubs and late-night bars but be sure to make a stop at Le Social Club. Thanks to owner Arnaud Frisch, the brainchild between Silencio and the new creative...
There are plenty of clubs in London, but few come as big as Fabric. For hard-core house fans, this is the ultimate destination, and even if you're a dance music dilettante like me, it's worth a visit, just the once, to experience the atmosphere....
“In my opinion, this is the best club in Barcelona and the only one I go to anymore. Nitsa has been open every weekend since 1994. Absolutely everyone relevant in electronic music has performed on the stage here from David Holmes to Stuart Price...
The undisputed king of Bangkok dive bars, Wong’s Place has a character of its own. It’s hard to describe exactly why you should go to this hole-in-the-wall institution near Lumphini Park. The furniture has seen better days, the toilets are nobody’...
While Jerusalem is the official capital of Israel, Tel Aviv is considered to be the capital of style and culture. Enjoy starting your day with a stroll along the beach or a great, rich breakfast in one of many outdoor cafes along some of the...
There's just something about the rooftop bar at the Pod 39 Hotel. It's like something out of a movie. Ascend a glass-enclosed elevator, after you've been deemed worthy downstairs in swank Salvation Taco, emerge with your best dressed, most...
