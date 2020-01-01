Boston for Solo Travelers
Collected by John Sandstone
List View
Map View
Boston has been at the center of American history, education and culture since the 1600s. The city has something for everyone, whether your interest is historic monuments, vibrant cultural events, or extreme seasonal beauty.
Save Place
306 Congress St, Boston, MA 02210, USA
A floating museum is certainly a bit out of the ordinary, and this walk back in history does not disappoint. Live actors, interactive exhibits of artifacts, and authentically restored tea ships will transport children as well as adults back to the...
Save Place
290 Congress St #200, Boston, MA 02210, USA
BSA Space is an unusual cultural institution. Given their relationship to the Boston Society of Architects, it's only natural that they exhibit local innovations in building design and structure. However, would you expect to take a how-to workshop...
Save Place
1 Seaport Ln, Boston, MA 02210, USA
Save Place
12 Farnsworth St, Boston, MA 02210, USA
Flour is the kind of Boston bakery worth a visit—or two. While they're famed for sticky buns, it's not their sweetly glazed, pecan covered pastries that keep residents coming back. It's their on-site homestyle baking that makes every crust, bread,...
Save Place
348 Congress St, Boston, MA 02210, USA
Sportello has a dining room resembling a high-gloss Newport Creamery and a menu of fresh-made pasta dishes: It's a diner-trattoria love child on Fort Point Channel in South Boston’s Seaport District. Two U-shaped counters lined with stools...
Save Place
1 Financial Ctr, Boston, MA 02111, USA
An unexpected burst of color in Boston, directly across from the main entrance to South Station! For two summers now, it's been impossible to miss when you take in Dewey Square... from pretty much any angle. In 2013, what first grabbed the eye was...
Save Place
9 Spring Ln, Boston, MA 02109, USA
Commonwealth Books is a fantastic place to while away an hour or two, amid an impressive collection of used & rare books, ranging from recent titles to medieval manuscript leaves, engravings, children's books and more. Located in the heart of ...
Save Place
Charles St, Boston, MA, USA
Starting at the northeast corner of the Public Garden, and stretching to the end of Beacon Hill, Charles St. shopping offers a more boutiquey experience than its better known Newbury St. cousin. The feel is very European, with a mix of small...
Save Place
4 S Market St, Boston, MA 02109, USA
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever