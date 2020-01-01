Where are you going?
Boston for Solo Travelers

Collected by John Sandstone
Boston has been at the center of American history, education and culture since the 1600s. The city has something for everyone, whether your interest is historic monuments, vibrant cultural events, or extreme seasonal beauty.
Boston Tea Party Ship & Museum

306 Congress St, Boston, MA 02210, USA
A floating museum is certainly a bit out of the ordinary, and this walk back in history does not disappoint. Live actors, interactive exhibits of artifacts, and authentically restored tea ships will transport children as well as adults back to the...
Boston Society of Architects-AIA

290 Congress St #200, Boston, MA 02210, USA
BSA Space is an unusual cultural institution. Given their relationship to the Boston Society of Architects, it's only natural that they exhibit local innovations in building design and structure. However, would you expect to take a how-to workshop...
The Institute Of Contemporary Art

1 Seaport Ln, Boston, MA 02210, USA
A waterfront icon in the spirit of Sydney’s Opera House, the South Boston home of the Institute of Contemporary Art showcases the work of artists like Shepard Fairey, Tara Donovan, and Nan Goldin wrapped in glass and steel and bathed in copious...
Flour Bakery + Cafe

12 Farnsworth St, Boston, MA 02210, USA
Flour is the kind of Boston bakery worth a visit—or two. While they're famed for sticky buns, it's not their sweetly glazed, pecan covered pastries that keep residents coming back. It's their on-site homestyle baking that makes every crust, bread,...
Sportello

348 Congress St, Boston, MA 02210, USA
Sportello has a dining room resembling a high-gloss Newport Creamery and a menu of fresh-made pasta dishes: It's a diner-trattoria love child on Fort Point Channel in South Boston’s Seaport District. Two U-shaped counters lined with stools...
Dewey Square

1 Financial Ctr, Boston, MA 02111, USA
An unexpected burst of color in Boston, directly across from the main entrance to South Station! For two summers now, it's been impossible to miss when you take in Dewey Square... from pretty much any angle. In 2013, what first grabbed the eye was...
Commonwealth Books

9 Spring Ln, Boston, MA 02109, USA
Commonwealth Books is a fantastic place to while away an hour or two, amid an impressive collection of used & rare books, ranging from recent titles to medieval manuscript leaves, engravings, children's books and more. Located in the heart of ...
Charles St

Charles St, Boston, MA, USA
Starting at the northeast corner of the Public Garden, and stretching to the end of Beacon Hill, Charles St. shopping offers a more boutiquey experience than its better known Newbury St. cousin. The feel is very European, with a mix of small...
Faneuil Hall Marketplace

4 S Market St, Boston, MA 02109, USA
Sure, Faneuil Hall and Quincy Market make up the most touristy part of Boston, complete with street performers, a light show, and the obligatory Yankee Candle store and Cheers restaurant; we nonetheless defy you to stay away. This part of the ...
