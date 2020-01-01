Bosnia-Herzegovina
Collected by Jeremy Saum , AFAR Staff
Go here now. Before word gets out. Untouched nature, and more history than you can handle.
Lukomir, Bosnia and Herzegovina
From Sarajevo, book a day trip to visit Lukomir, one of the last semi-nomadic villages in southern Europe. Tin-roofed stone houses stand on the edge of the half-mile-deep Rakitnica Canyon, with spectacular views of the Dinaric Alps. 387/(0)...
Kaptol, Sarajevo 71000, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Zlatna Ribica ("goldfish") Bar in Sarajevo, on Kaptol just north of Marsala Tita, has a Sarajevo-hipster-mixed-with-postwar-intellectual vibe, including the cluttered ephemera-filled decor, the thick cigarette smoke, and the handlebar-mustachioed...
Sarači 8, Sarajevo 71000, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Sarajevo is Europe without tourists. A stroll downtown takes you through time, from theBaščaršija district, with its 16th-century mosque and tiny Ottoman-era shops, into the Austro-Hungarian quarter, and finally to Yugoslavian-era apartment...
Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
The siege of Sarajevo during the Bosnian War provided theenduring image of the city for many Westerners. Bullet casings from that conflict have been turned into pens and vases, symbolic souvenirs of the city’s healing. Pick one up on Kazandžiluk...
Pehlivanuša 43, Sarajevo 70000, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Built in 1882, the Hotel Europe evokes the elegance of the Austro-Hungarian empire, with wood panels and chandeliers in its Viennese Café, and brocade fabrics in its “royal style” guest rooms. Just a block awayis bustling, pedestrian-only...
Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Josip Broz Tito ruled Yugoslavia from World War II until his death in 1980. Today he’s a pop-culture icon, celebrated on mugs and T-shirts and at Caffe Tito, a spot behind the National Museum where students born after his reign get their caffeine...
Stari most, Mostar 88000, Bosnia and Herzegovina
We spent a day in Bosnia, it's an easy drive from Dubrovnik. The transition was dramatic: from the Latin alphabet to the Cyrillic; from lazy tourists driving Fiats to vigilant UN peacekeepers driving tanks. This bridge was destroyed in 1993 during...
Baščaršija, Sarajevo 71000, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Cevapi is a simple snack or even full meal that is popular in Sarajevo . They're made of grilled sausages of beef or lamb and put into some pita bread along with lots of chopped onions.
Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
In the decade after the latest Balkan conflict, the Sarajevo-based outfitter Green Visions started leading safe and affordable trips through this hardscrabble corner of Europe. A four-day hike in the rustic Bjelasnica area passes local herdsmen,...
Mostar 88000, Bosnia and Herzegovina
If you venture to Mostar, and I recommend you do, and you’re up for some no-frills, delicious, Bosnian local specialties, this is the place to visit. It doesn’t look like much, and to be fair, we likely would have passed it by if it wasn’t so...
Zvornička 27, Sarajevo 71000, Bosnia and Herzegovina
I was lucky that when I was in Sarajevo, one of the city's teams was also in town. FK Željezničar played against Leotar and made this young fan happy with a victory. What was interesting, or at least memorable was that when a friend and I were...
Mostar 88000, Bosnia and Herzegovina
While Mostar itself is a relatively small town it is one of the most visited in the Balkans. Known for its alley of coppersmiths, where the sons and daughters of coppersmiths before them have toiled, the ‘clang clang clang’ nearly drowns out the...
