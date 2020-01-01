Bosnia
Collected by Emina
Mostar 88000, Bosnia and Herzegovina
If you venture to Mostar, and I recommend you do, and you’re up for some no-frills, delicious, Bosnian local specialties, this is the place to visit. It doesn’t look like much, and to be fair, we likely would have passed it by if it wasn’t so...
Pehlivanuša 43, Sarajevo 70000, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Built in 1882, the Hotel Europe evokes the elegance of the Austro-Hungarian empire, with wood panels and chandeliers in its Viennese Café, and brocade fabrics in its “royal style” guest rooms. Just a block awayis bustling, pedestrian-only...
Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
In the decade after the latest Balkan conflict, the Sarajevo-based outfitter Green Visions started leading safe and affordable trips through this hardscrabble corner of Europe. A four-day hike in the rustic Bjelasnica area passes local herdsmen,...
Bravadžiluk 11, Sarajevo 71000, Bosnia and Herzegovina
The owner of the place we were staying told us that Bosnians respect their stuffed dough creations enough to give each kind (they have different fillings) unique names. The jab is at Croatians, who refer to all of these filled pies as burek. This...
Fra Anđela Zvizdovića 8, Sarajevo 71000, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Salep is a warm drink made from the tubers of an orchid genus called Orchis (according to Wikipedia at least). It tastes a little like warm horchata—comforting and creamy. In fact, we thought it was rice-based at first. Morica Han is an old...
Ferhadija 29, Sarajevo 71000, Bosnia and Herzegovina
We stopped for a snack at this sweet shop on the main drag. We got a piece of sticky-sweet kadaif and a hunk of halvah (it's sold by the kilo; we, being unable to speak Bosnian, simply motioned for a small slice). Kadaif is made from shredded...
