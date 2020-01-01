Borneo
Collected by Derk Richardson , AFAR Staff
The world's third largest island is one of the last two remaining homes of wild orangutans--and a place largely unspoiled by tourism (although ecologically in peril).
South East Asia
From the Kumai harbor, Kalimantan, Borneo. The massive concrete buildings in the background are for harvesting swiftlet nests for birds' nest soup. Loudspeakers on the roofs broadcast bird calls to attract the real birds into the buildings. Once...
Pulau Masalembu Besar, Ambulung, Sukajeruk, Masalembu, Sumenep Regency, East Java, Indonesia
During Robin's visit to the Muslim village on Pulau Maselembo, in the middle of the Java Sea between Bali and Borneo, she came upon this informal classroom scene in the afternoon.
North Tanjung Kumbik, Tiga Island, Natuna Regency, Riau Islands, Indonesia
The people in the Muslim fishing village of Tanjung Kumbik in the Riau Islands Province of Indonesia, between mainland Malaysia and Borneo, almost never see visitors the likes of which rode zodiacs in from the Orion II, anchored a few miles...
This Agile Gibbon hangs around the camp buildings at Camp Leakey, Borneo. Locals call him Boswell.
Pulau Masalembu Besar, Ambulung, Sukajeruk, Masalembu, Sumenep Regency, East Java, Indonesia
The 10-day cruise aboard the Orion II was billed as "Faces in Forest," and much of the focus was on orangutans and monkeys. But every time we stopped into a rarely visited village, such as the one Pulau Maselembo, an island in the Java Sea off the...
Demak-Isthmus Bridge, Jalan Keruing, Sejingkat, 93050 Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
As we strolled along the boardwalk of the daily fish and produce market in Kuching (the large city on the northern--Malaysian--coast of Borneo), this wee boatman pulled into his own berth. It doesn't look like he was bringing any fish to market.
Pasar Open Air, 93000 Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
After checking out the old outdoor market in Kuching (Sarawak, Maylasian Borneo), where the wares were mostly fish, eggs, produce, and other food staples (edible fare), we crossed a major street and entered the ground floor of a tall, modern...
Central Kalimantan, Indonesia
Camp Leakey, in southern central Borneo, has been Indonesia's major orangutan research center and reserve since 1972. http://bit.ly/HbvMje To get there, you book passage on a klotok, the traditional local wooden varient of a cabin cruiser. Our...
More From AFAR
