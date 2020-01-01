Borneo
Collected by Amy Mikolajczyk
89300 Ranau, Sabah, Malaysia
For someone who is terrified of heights, being 41 meters from the ground on a rope ladder, is not a way I'd normally pass my time. However, for this view, I made an exception. While the main attraction at Poring Hot Springs, in Kinabalu National...
Jalan Tun Fuad Stephens, Pusat Bandar Kota Kinabalu, 88000 Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia
If you love exploring markets, like I do, Kota Kinabalu's Central Market is not to be missed. Located on the busy waterfront, the Central Market is a riot of colourful produce. Here you can find dozens of varieties of bananas, prickly rambutan,...
Jalan Pantai, Pusat Bandar Kota Kinabalu, 88999 Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia
The brand new Horizon Hotel in Kota Kinabalu makes a perfect base for exploring Malaysian Borneo's Sabah province. The rooms are spacious and modern and are decorated in rich mahogany colours with bright white linens. The bathrooms boast...
Sabah Wildlife Department, W.D.T. 200, Sandakan, Jalan Sepilok, Sepilok, 90000 Sandakan, Sabah, Malaysia
There are only two places left on earth you can see orangutans in the wild and one of them is Borneo. One special place in Sandakan, in the northern Sabah province of Malaysia, is helping protect these incredible animals - the Sepilok Orang Utan...
Jalan McArthur, Bandar Seri Begawan BS8711, Brunei
Sure, there are a few things to see and do in Bandar Seri Begawan, but they all begin and end near the Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddin Mosque. This is one of the most striking buildings in the world, a $50-million masterpiece that stands in stark...
