Bookstores and libraries
Collected by Megan Chang
List View
Map View
Save Place
4519, 261 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
In an age when many independent bookstores have surrendered to the advance of chain stores and Amazon, City Lights is a true survivor. Since it was founded by poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti in 1956, it has served as a gathering place for San Francisco...
Save Place
Montclair, NJ 07042, USA
Montclair is known for many things, among them its many amazing writers. That's what happens when you become the suburb of choice for so many former Manhattan and Brooklyn-nites. Tucked on a side street, the Little Free Library is just one in a...
Save Place
1511 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
This photo shows a local neighborhood "map" in the window of one of my favorite stores anywhere, Metsker Maps in downtown Seattle. "Without geography, we're nowhere," proclaims a bumper sticker from what's been a family-run institution for over...
Save Place
700 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02116, USA
I fell in love with the Boston's Central Library on my first visit, and have returned to its gorgeous stairs, painted walls, changing art shows, and literature finds at least once on every trip here. I could happily spend a few hours here,...
Save Place
Av. Santa Fe 1860, C1124 CABA, Argentina
Buenos Aires is a city of readers—it supports more bookstores per capita than any other place in the world. The crown jewel of the librerías here is the Ateneo Grand Splendid. Housed in a theater where music legends such as Carlos...
Save Place
Upper Normandy, 6 Place de Paris, 27200 Vernon, France
After touring the village of Giverny, I headed down the road and across the river to the town of Vernon. Nice place. The nicest part was finding an antique-cum-book store. I cannot get enough of books! I actually collect Hemingway and Kerouac...
Save Place
1521 10th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
The Elliott Bay Book Company is the Seattle bookstore and, thankfully, survived its move from Pioneer Square to Capitol Hill with soul and towering cedar bookcases intact. Elliott Bay lost a significant chunk of square footage during the move...
Save Place
84 Marylebone High St, Marylebone, London W1U 4QW, UK
Daunt Books really is special. Even if you are not a big reader, it is well worth a visit because the space is so beautiful and filled with exceptionally well-chosen books. Daunt is the ultimate antidote to the Amazon generation and connects you...
Save Place
1005 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
An iconic name in Portland retail—as well as among readers who have never been to the city—Powell’s has multiple locations on both sides of the Willamette. The downtown store remains the one best suited for visitors to explore,...
Save Place
Tempt fate at the Monkey Paw’s Book-O-Matic machine, where for the price of a toonie you’ll be delivered an archaic tome in the vein of Elementary Arabic, Vol. 3. I’ll let you know how my studying gets on. The Monkey’s Paw...
Save Place
6 E Liberty, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Nothing makes me happier than stumbling upon a really great bookstore, and this one in Savannah takes the cake! While strolling down East Liberty Street in gorgeous Savannah—my favorite of all the beautiful Southern cities—my husband...
Save Place
R. das Carmelitas 144, 4050-161 Porto, Portugal
A blend of neo-Gothic and art nouveau, the enchanting Livraria Lello bookshop dates to 1906 and is rumored to have inspired J.K. Rowling’s Hogwarts in Harry Potter.
Save Place
Karlovo nám. 2097/10, 120 00 Praha-Nové Město, Czechia
One of the best things about Prague is the fact that there is excellent public transportation - a metro, buses and even trams. There are still many of the older ones around, which look great gliding past the 19th & 18th century buildings. Get to...
Save Place
Douai, France
A great place to pick up some great books - Lille, France!
Save Place
37 Rue de la Bûcherie, 75005 Paris, France
Located at 37 Rue de la Bûcherie, a stone’s throw from the Seine and draped in theshadow of Notre Dame, is what should be proclaimed one of France’s national treasures: the Shakespeare and Company bookstore. This is actually the second site of the...
Save Place
865 Lenape Rd, West Chester, PA 19382, USA
Although the skies were a bit dreary after overnight rains, the colors of fall beckoned. We drove out through Chester County (west of Philadelphia) discovering "new" old byways and highways in the Brandywine Valley. As we headed out of West...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever