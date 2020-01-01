Bogota
Collected by Albert Ayson Jr.
Cl. 11 #6-50, Bogotá, Colombia
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Near Plaza de Bolívar in the colonial Candelaria quarter, the city’s historic core, swing by La Puerta Falsa, a bakery and restaurant that has been run by the same family since 1816. Order the chocolate...
Chapinero, Bogotá, Bogota, Colombia
Snack on street foods and regional dishes with Colombian culinary blogger Diana Holguin. She leads a three-hour Eats & Drinks walking tour in the food-centric Chapinero neighborhood. Five stops include a dessert shop that serves oblea (a...
Monserrate Bogotá, Colombia
The peak called Monserrate towers over central Bogotá and lends its name to the church that tops it. Perched more than 10,000 feet above sea level, the sanctuary—dedicated to the Passion of Christ—has beautiful gardens...
Cl. 122 #17-17, Bogotá, Cundinamarca, Colombia
If anyone knows where to get a good sweet, it's your grandmother, and Yanuba is packed with them (grandmothers and sweets). This european style cafe and bakery has been serving the Santa Barbara shopping district of Bogota since 1947. Sit down for...
